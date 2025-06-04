Patchy Mix issues bold prediction for Mario Bautista fight, sends chilling message to "journeyman fighter"

Patchy Mix expressed his confidence as he prepares to face Mario Bautista in his UFC 316 debut. A former Bellator bantamweight champion, Mix is recognized as one of the best MMA fighters competing outside the UFC. After parting ways with PFL, the American is now set to prove himself in the UFC.

Ad

In episode 1 of the UFC 316 Embedded: Vlog Series, Mix was seen watching Bautista's February 2022 fight against Jay Perrin. Reacting to a clinch sequence from the fight where Perrin had Bautista backed up against the fence, Mix said:

"Right here, where he rests, he won't be able to rest against me. If that kid (Perrin) can push him up against the fence, I think I can. I'm a f*ing three-time world champion, this guy is a journeyman fighter. I will f* him up, bro. I'm going to f*ck him up. Look at his holes. I'll submit him, and I'll submit whoever is teaching him jiu-jitsu. I'll submit the whole f*ing crew." [H/T MMA Junkie]

Ad

Trending

Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (3:20):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Patchy Mix wants to "avenge" Jose Aldo's defeat as he prepares to face Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista's last fight ended with a controversial split decision victory over legendary fighter Jose Aldo Jr. at UFC 307. Critics of Bautista's performance have pointed out that while Aldo landed the more impactful strikes, Bautista largely stalled the fight with his clinch exchanges and takedown attempts.

Ad

During his appearance on the UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales Post Show after signing with the promotion, Patchy Mix gave his first reaction about the fight against Bautista, stating:

"I've gotta get some revenge for the newly-retired Aldo. I think it's a good matchup for me. I'm looking forward to go put Mario Bautista away and be the third man to finish him."

Ad

Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (0:30):

Bautista vs. Mix will feature on the main card of the UFC 316 event, scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A bantamweight title fight rematch between champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley will headline the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.