  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Patchy Mix to seek retribution for Jose Aldo in UFC 316 debut

Patchy Mix to seek retribution for Jose Aldo in UFC 316 debut

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified May 18, 2025 04:18 GMT
Patchy Mix (left) wants to avenge Jose Aldo
Patchy Mix (left) wants to avenge Jose Aldo's (right) recent defeat in his upcoming fight. [Images courtesy: @patchymix and @josealdojuniorofficial on Instagram]

Patchy Mix is looking forward to avenging MMA legend Jose Aldo's controversial split decision loss as he prepares for his first UFC appearance. Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion, was recently granted a release from PFL after being "shelved" for nearly one year and has since signed with the UFC.

Ad

He will face bantamweight veteran Mario Bautista in his promotional debut at UFC 316 on June 7. Bautista is coming off a controversial split decision defeat against Aldo in his most recent outing.

During a recent appearance on the UFC Vegas 106 Post Show, Mix shared his thoughts on facing Bautista in his debut, stating:

"I've gotta get some revenge for the newly retired Aldo. I think it's a good matchup for me, I'm looking to go put Bautista away and be the third man to finish him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (0:32):

youtube-cover
Ad

Bautista was originally scheduled to face former title challenger Marlon 'Chito' Vera. However, Vera for undisclosed reasons , leading to Mix stepping in as his replacement.

His win over Aldo was heavily scrutinized, with many believing that Aldo was the aggressor and landed the more meaningful strikes in the closely contested fight. Critics argued that Bautista's grappling stalled the action without inflicting damage.

Discussing how his UFC debut came about, Mix explained that he was offered to replace Vera within 24 hours of the official announcement of his release from PFL.

Ad

Mix rose to prominence by winning the 2023 Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, ultimately becoming the undisputed champion.

The Bellator-PFL merger led to discontent among Bellator fighters, many of whom, including Mix, claimed they were being "shelved," keeping them out of the competitive sphere. Mix had been requesting his release from PFL for some time, and the promotion recently granted it.

Bautista presents a significant challenge to Mix's UFC aspirations. The veteran fighter is on a seven-fight unbeaten run and has defeated notable fighters such as Jose Aldo Jr. and Ricky Simon along the way.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications