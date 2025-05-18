Patchy Mix to seek retribution for Jose Aldo in UFC 316 debut

Patchy Mix is looking forward to avenging MMA legend Jose Aldo's controversial split decision loss as he prepares for his first UFC appearance. Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion, was recently granted a release from PFL after being "shelved" for nearly one year and has since signed with the UFC.

He will face bantamweight veteran Mario Bautista in his promotional debut at UFC 316 on June 7. Bautista is coming off a controversial split decision defeat against Aldo in his most recent outing.

During a recent appearance on the UFC Vegas 106 Post Show, Mix shared his thoughts on facing Bautista in his debut, stating:

"I've gotta get some revenge for the newly retired Aldo. I think it's a good matchup for me, I'm looking to go put Bautista away and be the third man to finish him."

Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (0:32):

Bautista was originally scheduled to face former title challenger Marlon 'Chito' Vera. However, Vera for undisclosed reasons , leading to Mix stepping in as his replacement.

His win over Aldo was heavily scrutinized, with many believing that Aldo was the aggressor and landed the more meaningful strikes in the closely contested fight. Critics argued that Bautista's grappling stalled the action without inflicting damage.

Discussing how his UFC debut came about, Mix explained that he was offered to replace Vera within 24 hours of the official announcement of his release from PFL.

Mix rose to prominence by winning the 2023 Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, ultimately becoming the undisputed champion.

The Bellator-PFL merger led to discontent among Bellator fighters, many of whom, including Mix, claimed they were being "shelved," keeping them out of the competitive sphere. Mix had been requesting his release from PFL for some time, and the promotion recently granted it.

Bautista presents a significant challenge to Mix's UFC aspirations. The veteran fighter is on a seven-fight unbeaten run and has defeated notable fighters such as Jose Aldo Jr. and Ricky Simon along the way.

