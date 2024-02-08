"Patience of a saint" - Fans react as boxer-turned-bailiff KO'd by Anthony Joshua gets threatened by angry man in resurfaced video 

British former professional boxer Paul Butlin famously fought Anthony Joshua in the squared circle in October 2013 and lost via second-round knockout. Today, Butlin works as a bailiff and recently made waves on social media for his calm demeanor during a heated confrontation with an offender.

Butlin retired from professional boxing in June 2016 with a record of 16-24-1 and is now working as a law enforcement officer for the British courts. In a recent video uploaded to X by boxing reporter Michael Benson, Butlin can be seen delivering a letter to an individual who's got some outstanding fines to pay.

The errant person is visibly aggressive toward Butlin and even threatens to attempt to physically violate the former heavyweight boxer. However, Butlin remained calm and maintained his cool throughout the ordeal.

After the video went viral, many fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts. One fan praised Butlin's patience and wrote:

"Patience of a saint."

Another fan wrote:

"Sure Eddie Hearn could sort the matchup in Saudi Arabia."

One user joked:

"Put them on the next Jake Paul or Tommy Fury card for an 8 rounder ......would be more entertaining to watch than the crap shows they put on."

Check out some more reactions below:

Francis Ngannou shares bold prediction for Anthony Joshua fight

Francis Ngannou recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two heavyweight juggernauts are set to throw down on March 8 in a 10-round fight.

Ahead of their blockbuster bout, Ngannou shared his predictions for the fight and acknowledged that while he's not exactly familiar with Joshua's strength, he believes he could finish the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion.

During a recent appearance on the High-Performance podcast, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated:

"Nothing is impossible, right? We don’t know the strength of Anthony Joshua , but even though I don’t believe he has that strength, but we’re going to find out. We’re going to find out, and I think the reverse is going to happen. I’m going to be the one taking his soul."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (55:05):

Joshua is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a fifth-round finish over Otto Wallin on the 'Day of Reckoning' card last December. Meanwhile, Ngannou is coming off a split decision loss to Tyson Fury on his boxing debut.