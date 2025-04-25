Patrice Evra calls out ex-Barcelona star for PFL debut, jokes he'll pay out of pocket and "he can even bite me"

Patrice Evra recently issued a challenge to a former Barcelona star for his upcoming PFL debut. He joked that he would gladly cover the cost and offered up an incentive to make the deal more appealing.

The PFL made the official announcement that Evra has signed with the promotion and will be making his MMA debut at PFL Europe: Paris on May 23. The bout is currently listed as a showcase bout with no weight class or catchweight determined.

In light of the PFL's announcement, Evra also officially announced on X that he will be stepping into the SmartCage and let it be known that he would like to fight former Barcelona star Luis Suarez. The two had a rivalry and were involved in an on-field incident during their tenure in the Premier League, when the French star played for Manchester United and the Uruguayan played for Liverpool.

Evra mentioned that he would allow Suarez to even bite him, which is a reference to the Inter Miami striker's past incidents of biting players:

"BREAKING: I'm officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope. They will pick my opponent. They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suarez. I'll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me."

Check out Patrice Evra's post below:

Peter Murray excited with Patrice Evra competing under PFL banner

PFL CEO Peter Murray expressed his excitement for Patrice Evra joining the promotion as the former footballer will certainly generate plenty of attention when he debuts in his native France.

In a press release, Murray mentioned that Evra is a big fan of the sport and is excited to see how he fares in his MMA debut:

"I'm told [Evra] loves this game as much as us, and we'll find out on 23 May! We're incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we're all about exciting match-ups and making history. I can't tell you how excited Patrice has been putting this together, but I think you're going to see it at the Accor Arena. Paris, we're coming to put on another historic evening of MMA, don't miss out."

Check out PFL's X post regarding Evra joining the promotion below:

