Patricio Freire lashes out at Michael Chandler after latest UFC signing posts video of knocking out  his brother

The Pitbull brothers, Patricky and Patricio Freire are well-known in the MMA community for their outstanding skill-sets.

Both Patricky and younger brother Patricio have yet another thing in common, apart from their exceptional MMA skills. It is the fact that they have both competed against the latest UFC signing, Michael Chandler.

Both brothers have been at loggerheads with Chandler for a longtime now.

In fact, the brothers’ rivalry with Chandler has seemingly continued even after their MMA bouts against him and refuses to die down despite the three-time Bellator Champion having moved on to UFC.

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire sends a stinging message to Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler recently took to his official Instagram account and posted a video clip of him knocking out Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Patricio’s older brother.

Chandler faced Patricky back in 2011 and beat the latter via unanimous decision.

Their rematch happened in 2016 and witnessed Chandler emerge victorious once again, this time around by way of a brutal one-punch KO.

Subsequently, Chandler faced the younger Freire brother in May of last year. However, the latest UFC signing ended up getting viciously stopped by Patricio Freire via TKO.

Nevertheless, Chandler returned to the win column with a pair of emphatic KO victories over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson respectively.

Advertisement

Chandler signed with the UFC in September of this year and is now serving as the backup/potential replacement fighter for the UFC 254 main event bout between Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje.

Michael Chandler took to Instagram and put forth a message alongside the video of him knocking out Patricky Freire. Chandler’s message read as follows –

“The choice is yours...Your spot at the table is never owned...it’s always rented and the landlord is there every single day with his hand out. Rent is due EVERY SINGLE DAY. If you aren’t there to make the deposit, you lose your seat at the table and get passed up by those willing to relentlessly put in the work while you talk about it. Eventually hard work pays off, you just have to still be standing there here when it does. See you at the top!”

In response to Chandler putting forth the aforesaid Instagram post, Patricio Freire took to his own account and posted a video of him knocking out the former Bellator fighter.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Patricio Freire proceeded to mock Chandler by reposting the latest UFC signing’s aforementioned message and adding the following statement towards the end:

“You’ll always be my b**ch @mikechandlermma”

Will Patricio Freire fight Michael Chandler in a rematch?

The rivalry between the Pitbull brothers and Chandler is far from finished. However, the latter’s now a part of UFC.

Besides, given the fact that the Pitbull brothers currently fight under the Bellator MMA banner, it’s unlikely to see a bout between Chandler and either Patricky or Patricio Freire in the immediate future.

Which fighter do you think would win the rematch – Patricio Freire or Michael Chandler? Sound off in the comments.