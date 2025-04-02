Patricio Pitbull opens up about potentially facing Jose Aldo next: "I would be happy to take it"

Patricio Pitbull recently opened up about fighting former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. According to Pitbull, Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time in the UFC, and he would like to test his skills against him.

Former Bellator featherweight champion Pitbull is set to make his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314. He made his Bellator debut back in 2010 and competed 30 times in the promotion, winning 24 of those fights. In the meantime, Aldo was dominating the UFC's featherweight division.

Many analysts and fans have raised the question about who among the two Brazilian fighters is better. As per Pitbull, a fight between the pair can answer all these questions.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 37-year-old said:

"I don't have a desire to fight Aldo, but for context, if an offer comes from the UFC, I would be happy to take it. I think if this fight doesn't end up happening it would leave a taste like damn they haven't fought each after being great featherweight champions. For people in the UFC, everyone is sure Aldo is the greatest featherweight but some people who know fighting say there's also Patricio who is fighting for who's the greatest."

He added:

"I think the best way to settle this would be in a fight. It wouldn't determine who's the best, but in a fight, we would at least have an answer, and the winner would leave a great mark."

Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments below:

Patricio Pitbull asserts he was confident about UFC signing him

Patricio Pitbull is an all-time Bellator legend, competing in the promotion for nearly 14 years. After Bellator's acquisition by PFL, Pitbull was very vocal about the unfair treatment handed out to Bellator fighters by their new employers.

Pitbull ended up being signed by the UFC and revealed he had no doubts about the promotion signing him despite his age. The Brazilian also revealed there were several opponents pitched to him by the UFC before a fight with Yair Rodriguez materialized. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"What motivated me much more is just the fact that I'm signed with the UFC...Now hearing that a lot of guys were turning me down. All the anxiety of waiting if [a] contract is coming or not but they're still offering me fights, I didn't know what was going on. It gives me extra motivation that UFC wanted to sign me with a big fight lined up and now I'm on a big card."

Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments below (2:05):

