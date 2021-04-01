Patricio Pitbull reacts to Michael Chandler getting a UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira

Patricio Pitbull has reacted to his longtime rival Michael Chandler getting a UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire suggested that Chandler’s success in the UFC proves how great he (Pitbull) truly is.

Bellator has produced many notable stars in the sport of MMA over the years, with Patricio Pitbull and Michael Chandler being heralded amongst the very elite of these stars. Pitbull and Chandler are no strangers to one another, as they’ve faced off under the Bellator MMA banner with the Bellator lightweight title on the line.

Then-Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler put his title on the line against Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 221 (May 2019).

Heading into this fight, Chandler held two wins over Patricio’s older brother Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire aka Patricky Pitbull. The younger brother, Patricio Pitbull, vowed to avenge his brother’s losses and did so by putting on a spectacular performance against Michael Chandler.

Patricio Pitbull defeated Michael Chandler via first-round TKO at the 1:01-minute mark of the very first round. Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull thereby won the Bellator lightweight title and earned the rare distinction of simultaneously holding two MMA world titles.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Patricio Pitbull was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 262 lightweight title matchup between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. Pitbull stated:

“I believe I’m a Brazilian patriot. I know I’m a Brazilian patriot. And I’m cheering for our fellow Brazilian, Charles Oliveira. I know the power of Michael Chandler.”

“He’s representing Bellator well in this next stage. Everybody really does think that he’s probably going to be the next champion. And that’s gonna show just the power of Patricio Pitbull – finished him (Michael Chandler) in under a minute. That was his last loss before heading over to the UFC. And it goes hand-in-hand with what we’ve been saying – We don’t care what promotion you’re in, but Patricio Pitbull is pound-for-pound (greatest).” (*Video courtesy: MMA Junkie; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Patricio Pitbull has consistently asserted that Michael Chandler is the second-best, whereas he’s the best. Pitbull also often takes jibes at Chandler on social media, which serves as a constant reminder that the rivalry between them is far from over.

Patricio Pitbull and Michael Chandler aim for glory in Bellator and the UFC respectively

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Patricio Pitbull is scheduled to fight Emmanuel Sanchez in the main event of Bellator 255 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on April 2nd, 2021. Pitbull had previously bested Sanchez via unanimous decision at Bellator 209 in November 2018.

The rematch, which will transpire at Bellator 255, is the semi-final bout of the Bellator featherweight world grand prix tournament. Patricio Pitbull currently holds the Bellator featherweight and lightweight titles.

Meanwhile, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made his UFC debut with an outstanding first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 (January 2021).

Michael Chandler will now face Charles Oliveira, with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line. The Chandler vs. Oliveira matchup will headline UFC 262 which is set to transpire at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15th, 2021.