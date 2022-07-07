Patricio Pitbull urgently calls for donation to help MMA fighter survive near-fatal road accident 

Patricio Pitbull took to Twitter to make people aware of a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help cover the medical expenses for fellow MMA fighter Matt Baker, who recently met with a near-fatal road accident.

The Bellator featherweight champion urged people to donate to the fund so that Baker, who is the sole earner of his family, can receive proper treatment.

"MMA fighter @RiotMakerMMA is dealing with severe injuries after a pick up truck collided with his motorcycle. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him cover his expenses in what will be a very long recovery process. Please donate/share this."

On June 11, Baker's motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Eighth Street & Halston Avenue in Kamloops, British Columbia. The 38-year-old fighter ended up suffering grievous injuries from the collision, which resulted in him having to undergo six surgeries on his leg.

Apart from that, Matt's lungs were punctured and he suffered five broken ribs, a broken diaphragm, and a broken hand.

We at Sportskeeda MMA wish Matt Baker a speedy recovery and hope that he receives the treatment required to get back to normal life as soon as possible.

What's next for Patricio Pitbull?

Back in April, Patricio Pitbull defeated A.J. McKee in their rematch to capture the featherweight title once again. Since then, there have been rumors surrounding a potential trilogy fight between the pair, although nothing has been made official yet.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohn A.J. McKee in shock at the decision loss to Patricio Pitbull. His perfect run in MMA comes to an end. #Bellator277 A.J. McKee in shock at the decision loss to Patricio Pitbull. His perfect run in MMA comes to an end. #Bellator277 https://t.co/0VAMHHRvlJ

Pitbull's manager Jorge Guimarães recently stated that there are chances of a potential trilogy fight between McKee and Pitbull taking place down the line.

However, he also stated that McKee is also considering moving up to the lightweight division to challenge for the title against Patricio's brother Patricky.

With that in mind, Adam Boric could face Patricio Pitbull for the title next. During a recent appearance on MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast, Guimarães said:

"There are some talks about a rematch with A.J... Patricio isn’t opposed to this, but Adam Borics might jump the line since A.J. is a little hesitant. He’s suffering to make the weight, he’s a lengthy guy, and he might move up to Patricky’s division."

