Paul Craig pulls off perfect impressions of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Walken at press conference [VIDEO]

Paul Craig recently showed off his incredible ability to impersonate famous Hollywood stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Walken during his UFC Vegas 82 pre-fight press conference.

Craig is set to face Brendan Allen in a middleweight bout this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout will mark the Scottish national's first time as an event headliner after 16 outings in the UFC. 'Bearjew' has a professional record of 17-6, with all his victories coming by way of submission or knockout.

During his recent pre-fight presser, Paul Craig treated the attending reporters to a taste of his celebrity impersonating abilities. @MMAJunkie posted a video of the fighter's incredible mimicry on X (formerly Twitter).

First, the 35-year-old Scot broke out his best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression and accurately mimicked the actor's thick Austrian-English accent by saying the famous "Get to the chopper" line from the movie 'Predator' (1987).

After that, Craig impersonated Christopher Walken by acting out a part of the Hollywood legend's famous "gold watch" monologue from 'Pulp Fiction' (1994). The reporters were so impressed by the 35-year-old Scot's Walken impression that one could be heard claiming it was better than his Schwarzenegger impression.

Towards the end, Paul Craig was asked if he could do an impression of UFC CEO Dana White. 'Bearjew' explained that he has met White only a handful of times and that the promotion's frontman reminded him of Tony Soprano from HBO's hit show 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007). Craig then politely declined the reporter's request.

Watch the full video below:

Brendan Allen looking to finish Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82

Brendan Allen recently weighed in on his upcoming bout against Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82 this weekend. The 27-year-old middleweight contender stated that he's looking to knock out his Scottish opponent.

Allen is riding a five-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round submission win over Bruno Silva. On the other hand, Craig made his middleweight debut in his last fight against Andre Muniz and stopped his two-fight losing skid with a second-round TKO win.

While Paul Craig is widely known for his finishing abilities, Brendan Allen isn't bothered. During the UFC Vegas 82 pre-fight presser, he discussed his upcoming fight and said:

"I’m definitely looking to knock him out. 100 percent, I’m looking to knock him out... I’m expecting him to come out and be better than he was before, but I’m not scared to go to the ground with any man on this planet, especially at 185. I know how good I am.”

Catch Allen's comments below (4:15):