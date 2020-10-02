Paul Daley says he will retire after his next fight in Bellator

It seems the 37-year-old Englishman, Paul Daley is ready to call it a career. He was due to the main event Bellator 247 against Derek Anderson, but the fight was scratched after a botched weight cut. This is the second time something like this has happened between these two fighters. For Bellator 163 also, Semtex had missed weight.

Paul Daley has put together quite a career for himself. Daley has an overall record of 41-17-2 in a storied career where he fought in UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, and Cage Rage. He won the Welterweight gold in Cage Rage.

Out of those 41 wins, 33 are via KO. Presently, Paul Daley is on a two-fight winning streak, since his back to back losses to Jon Fitch and Michael Venom Page.

After getting back to the fighter hotel, without receiving any IV rehydration treatment, Paul Daley posted that he was healthy and ready to fight. He was told that the fight was off, and then took down that post.

A few hours before Bellator 247 happened, Paul Daley took to social media once again. He posted an image of him with a samurai sword along with this message on his Instagram page:

"Forever a samurai. But soon we will put the blade to rest. After discussions and careful consideration with my family, it has been decided that my next fight in Bellator will be my last. To be fought at a catchweight of 175 pounds. Opponent and location to be confirmed. Health before wealth, AND NEVER COMPROMISE YOURSELF".

When Bellator is "on the road" they use the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, for all rulings. It was one of Mike Mazzulli's chief assistants that made the call on site. When reached for comment the much respected Mazzulli said:

"What he's doing right now is not good for his body, plain and simple. And he needs to understand he shouldn't be doing this. He's going to have to go up in weight. It amazes me he thinks it's OK what he's doing with his body at his age".

Paul Daley had spoken openly about wanting to get another crack at his long-time rival, Michael Venom Page, as well as trying to run back his loss to Douglas Lima. He also teased at going for the Middleweight title upon his return to Bellator. It seems that that would have been the better move now in hindsight.

Welterweight is Bellator's deepest division by roster size. So, it will be quite interesting to see who'd be interested in adding five pounds and having a go at it with Paul Daley.