Bellator has scrambled for a new main event for their Bellator 247 card. That's because Paul Daley who was set to fight Derek Anderson had to be taken to the hospital.

While the UFC does it's outside the United States cards in Abu Dhabi, Bellator has found a home in Milan Italy at the Allianz Cloud.

The 37-year-old Englishman was riding on a two-fight win streak coming into this scheduled fight. And that was after two tough unanimous decision losses to Jon Fitch and Michael Venom Page.

Paul Daley made it to the scales for the official weigh-ins but was 173.6 pounds for the welterweight fight. It's safe to assume coming in heavy negotiations began immediately to come to a deal on a catchweight fight. But between then and the time of the ceremonial weigh-ins, Paul Daley was put on a stretcher and taken to an awaiting hospital emergency room.

Famed broadcast journalist, Gareth Davies broke the news first, to those that had not been watching the weigh-ins live stream, and wondered where the temperamental Daley was.

Fight is OFF: Paul Daley leaves weighins on a stretcher to hospital and fight with Derek Anderson is OFF. Confirmed as official to me by commissioner Brandon Morse.#bellatormilan — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 30, 2020

This comes on the heels of HBO's Real Sports doing a series regarding extreme weight cutting in sports. Combat sports specifically.

With the organization going into scramble mode then, they were lucky to have another fight on the card worthy of the main event slot. That's due to the card being local talent heavy. The new main event will be, a women's bantamweight fight between Kate Jackson and Denise Kielholtz.

Kate is coming off of a title opportunity loss to Ilima-Lei MacFarlane which ended a 2 fight win streak. But she's as tough as they come with 6 of her 11 wins coming by KO. It's also a move up for her going from 125 to 135.

And she'll have a height and reach advantage over the 31-year-old Kielholtz. But she's hot right now, winning three in a row, and the last two coming by 1st round submissions.

But as of right now, there is still no official word on the status of Paul Daley, who had hoped with a decisive win, would fight MVP again.