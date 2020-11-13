Paul Felder claims that Conor McGregor cussed him out from Octagon-side at UFC 246

Paul Felder revealed in an interview on UFC Media day that Conor McGregor said 'F**k you' to him after his bout last January against Donald Cerrone. The 'Irish Dragon' was at cage side as part of the commentary team for UFC 246.

McGregor defeated Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the Welterweight bout and is set to return to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021. Despite Conor cussing out Felder, the 35-year-old felt it was one of the biggest moments he has witnessed as part of the UFC crew during his time as an analyst.

Paul Felder recalls altercation with Conor McGregor ahead of Rafael dos Anjos fight

Paul Felder is set to take on former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on just a week's notice after Islam Makhachev dropped out of this weekend's main event. The Philadelphia native last fought in February when he lost a close decision to Kiwi Lightweight Dan Hooker.

"Pulling off something like this excites me."@FelderPaul was eager to jump into a main event bout with Rafael Dos Anjos on five days notice and hopes to add another memorable story to his career. #UFCVegas14



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/0UtXS9ERm1 pic.twitter.com/DBDButGYWY — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 13, 2020

Paul Felder, who is currently ranked 7th in the Lightweight division, teased retirement after the fight. However, the prospect of fighting a former champion has urged the 35-year-old to return to the Octagon.

Paul Felder of the United States

Paul Felder, who has notable wins on such as James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Charles Oliveira on his record, hopes a win against Dos Anjos propels him into the title picture:

Advertisement

This is the crazy stuff that will either set me up for a major fight and move my career forward or I'll prove that I got balls that are bigger than anybody else's in the division. If he beats me, he's a former champion! I don't give a sh*t! It's Rafael dos Anjos!

I mean, I've got nothing to lose other than some brain cells and some broken bones and things as usual but I will heal up and I'll be fine. I'm fully capable of beating him, that I will make everyone clear of! I'm not coming in here to get a payday.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement after the win against Justin Gaethje, the Lightweight division has really opened up. It remains to be seen who wins the sprint to the top in the absence of the Russian champion.