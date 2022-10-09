"People get caught up in the hair, in the clothes and all that stuff" - Paul Felder claims Sean O'Malley's colorful appearance often leads to people underestimating his fighting skills

Ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Petr Yan on October 22, Sean O'Malley has received praise from Paul Felder, who believes that despite many doubting 'Sugar' due to his fashion sense, he is one of the best fighters in his division.

The two bantamweights are set to collide in the octagon and put on a striking clinic for the viewers at UFC 280. Despite many doubting him, 'Sugar' has the potential to be named the No.1 contender for the 135-pound strap if he walks away with his hands raised.

Referencing those who don't believe that Sean O'Malley is a good fighter, Paul Felder has urged fans not to get distracted by his colorful hair and clothes, but instead remember the prospect for his work inside the cage.

"I think people get caught up in the hair, in the clothes, and all that stuff and they forget [that] this dude has iced some people out there and made people look stupid on the feet... I do think that's he is a problem and I do think, striking wise, he is one of the best bantamweights out there... Now he's got somebody who, more often than not, is willing to stand and trade in those areas, in those kickboxing exchanges."

It's hard to deny O'Malley's abilities in the striking exchanges, and while being matched up with the No.1-ranked bantamweight may be too soon for the superstar, a fight where both men get to test their skill on their feet suits the fan-favorite.

Check out what Paul Felder had to say about the rising star and his talent inside the octagon in the video below:

Why is Petr Yan a dream matchup for Sean O'Malley?

Petr Yan has proved time and time again that his fighting style in the cage is a nightmare for most, so why is someone that many consider to be the greatest bantamweight alive the best matchup for Sean O'Malley?

While, without a doubt, this will be the toughest task for the 27-year-old, he has managed to skip an entire division to face the No.1-ranked fighter and insert himself straight into title contention with a win in this bout.

On top of that, O'Malley has also managed to leapfrog a division stacked with wrestlers and experienced vets and can put his main weapon on full display without having to worry about potentially being exposed on the ground.

Sean O'Malley has nothing to lose but everything to gain from this matchup, and even if he doesn't earn the victory, he will gain some extremely valuable experience.

