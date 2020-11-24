Paul Felder wants UFC lightweight title shot despite losing to Rafael dos Anjos

On a recent edition of The Bash podcast, UFC commentator/analyst and lightweight contender Paul Felder opened up on a myriad of topics.

Paul Felder expounded that he’s gained a considerable amount of experience in recent times. Felder believes that as a veteran of the sport, he can adapt and fight efficiently, regardless of whether he’s had good or bad training, or no camp at all.

The entertaining MMA stalwart added that he’s now learned to believe in himself and to fight in a more relaxed manner.

Paul Felder wants to fight for the UFC lightweight title

Felder notably asserted that he wants an opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight title, despite losing his recent five-round main event matchup to Rafael dos Anjos.

The Irish Dragon explained that the UFC lightweight division currently has many fighters who can beat one another. Paul Felder went on to note that with a few good wins, dark horses like himself can find themselves in the mix for a shot at the lightweight title.

“There’s going to be close fights because there are only a few guys in there that are really super-dominant grapplers. (Charles) Oliveira is in that mix now. Tony (Ferguson); I consider him a pretty dominant grappler. (Justin) Gaethje if he wanted to be, but never uses it.

“Conor (McGregor) is a striker, (Dan) Hooker is more of a striker. RDA (Rafael dos Anjos) has got good grappling, but I think on a camp, nothing against him but I don’t know. Some guys are going to give him (RDA) trouble too, but I see him beating some guys. I can’t wait to see what the matchups are. I’m just going to sit back now and kind of let it play out. And I think my name will be in that hat.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Paul Felder stepped in on short notice to fight RDA

Earlier this month, Paul Felder stepped in on less than a week’s notice to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The fight was RDA’s first lightweight bout since returning to the division, after a lengthy stint at welterweight.

Felder lost the five-round bout to RDA via split decision, but has been lauded by many for saving the fight card on such short notice against an opponent as dangerous as Dos Anjos.

