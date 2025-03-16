Paulo Costa shares lighthearted reaction after Justin Gaethje’s "$100" bet comes through: "Thanks Champ"

Paulo Costa recently appreciated Justin Gaethje's betting sense, which resulted in a massively profitable deal for the Brazilian. The $100 bet Gaethje placed helped Costa with enough refreshments for the night.

Gaethje prefers maintaining privacy regarding his personal life. Most content about him on the web, other than his UFC fights, features his training sessions and various related aspects. Gaethje also hasn't specifically showcased any interest in betting to date.

However, a recent X update from Costa showcased that Gaethje broke his nature in one of his recent training sessions. A section of it displayed how the former BMF champion bet $100 on Costa scoring a submission on one of his sparring partners, which finally materialized.

The next part of it contained a snap exhibiting how Gaethje's $100 bet provided Costa with enough resources to order pizza and beverages for the night. 'Borrachinha' also thanked the Arizona native for his visionary approach, which ended in his benefit. The caption to his X update read:

"I’m glad @Justin_Gaethje bet 100$ bucks on dat submission 🙌👍 thanks Champ I just bought tons of pizza for tonight."

Paulo Costa thanked Justin Gaethje and his coach after their training session

Paulo Costa and Justin Gaethje aren't affiliated with the same training facility. Costa is known to train primarily at his home facility, Team Borracha, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, while Gaethje primarily trains at Onyx Jiu Jitsu at Aurora, Colorado.

However, Costa has collaborated with several other gyms, including Eric Nicksick's Xtreme Couture, to develop a few specific departments of his fight game. This time, the Brazilian decided to join hands with Onyx Jiu Jitsu and Gaethje to sharpen his wrestling skills.

Afterward, Costa also posted an X update thanking Gaethje, his coach Trevor Wittman, and his entire team for a "nice" session in wrestling. It read:

"Nice wrestling session at Onyx - Colorado. Thanks Coaches Trevor, Justin Gaethje and all Team."

