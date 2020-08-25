Pedro Munhoz unhappy with split decision defeat against Frankie Edgar; demands an immediate rematch 

Pedro Munhoz lost to Frankie Edgar by decision in The Answer's Bantamweight debut. The fight was as close as it could get, though Pedro Munhoz had more strikes landed and more significant strikes.

Ultimately, multiple factors play into the judges' decision and fighters and fans haven't always agreed with them. While this wasn't the most controversial decision, some fans felt that Pedro Munhoz did enough to get the win against Frankie Edgar.

Pedro Munhoz remains adamant that he was robbed by the judges against Frankie Edgar and wants to run it back. On his Instagram, he posted a statement demanding to get an immediate rematch against Frankie Edgar.

Pedro Munhoz is #5 in the Bantamweight division, but this loss could possibly see Frankie Edgar replace him in the UFC rankings.

Will Pedro Munhoz get his rematch?

This was arguably not even the most controversial decision in the top Bantamweight division this year. Marlon Moraes' win against Jose Aldo earlier this year was viewed as highly controversial, with many including Aldo believing that he won the fight.

Ultimately, it worked out for Jose Aldo as he got a title shot anyway, but he was defeated by Petr Yan. Given the situation, it's unlikely that Pedro Munhoz will get his rematch against Frankie Edgar.

Frankie Edgar will likely be given a top-five opponent. However, Aljamain Sterling is set to get his title shot against Petr Yan while Marlon Moraes is expected to face Cory Sandhagen at some point in October. Cody Garbrandt will be fighting for the Flyweight Championship this November, so Frankie Edgar might have to wait a while.

The big question is as to whether it's worth it for Frankie Edgar to take the rematch against Pedro Munhoz. In all likeliness, it isn't.