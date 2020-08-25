Create
Pedro Munhoz unhappy with split decision defeat against Frankie Edgar; demands an immediate rematch 

UFC 235 Jones v Smith
Modified 25 Aug 2020
Pedro Munhoz lost to Frankie Edgar by decision in The Answer's Bantamweight debut. The fight was as close as it could get, though Pedro Munhoz had more strikes landed and more significant strikes.

Ultimately, multiple factors play into the judges' decision and fighters and fans haven't always agreed with them. While this wasn't the most controversial decision, some fans felt that Pedro Munhoz did enough to get the win against Frankie Edgar.

Pedro Munhoz remains adamant that he was robbed by the judges against Frankie Edgar and wants to run it back. On his Instagram, he posted a statement demanding to get an immediate rematch against Frankie Edgar.

I’ve always done my talking in the octagon but this needs to be said. I work too hard to get screwed by poor judges who have no training and even less accountability. Look at the stats and the damage. Look at the 17 of 20 media sites who agreed I won, 7 of which had it 49-46. Tell me how the deciding judge gave round 3 to Frankie. He’s a legend, but I won that fight and want a rematch now @danawhite 🇧🇷 Sempre falei dentro octagon, nas minhas atitudes, mas isso precisa ser dito. Eu trabalho muito para ser prejudicado por juízes ruins que não têm treinamento e ainda menos responsabilidade. Veja as estatísticas e os danos. Veja os 17 dos 20 sites de mídia que concordaram que eu ganhei, 7 dos quais tinham 49-46. Diga-me como o juiz decidiu ter dado o terceiro round para o Frankie. Ele é uma lenda, mas ganhei essa luta e quero uma revanche agora @ufc

Pedro Munhoz is #5 in the Bantamweight division, but this loss could possibly see Frankie Edgar replace him in the UFC rankings.

Will Pedro Munhoz get his rematch?

This was arguably not even the most controversial decision in the top Bantamweight division this year. Marlon Moraes' win against Jose Aldo earlier this year was viewed as highly controversial, with many including Aldo believing that he won the fight.

Ultimately, it worked out for Jose Aldo as he got a title shot anyway, but he was defeated by Petr Yan. Given the situation, it's unlikely that Pedro Munhoz will get his rematch against Frankie Edgar.

Frankie Edgar will likely be given a top-five opponent. However, Aljamain Sterling is set to get his title shot against Petr Yan while Marlon Moraes is expected to face Cory Sandhagen at some point in October. Cody Garbrandt will be fighting for the Flyweight Championship this November, so Frankie Edgar might have to wait a while.

The big question is as to whether it's worth it for Frankie Edgar to take the rematch against Pedro Munhoz. In all likeliness, it isn't.

Published 25 Aug 2020
