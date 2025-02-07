"People have always picked my opponent" - Ellis Badr Barboza embraces underdog role for Prajanchai world title tilt

Upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza is not unfamiliar with being an underdog in his matches under the world's largest martial arts organization. In fact, during his recent interview with the Bangkok Post ahead of his championship showdown with two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai on Feb. 7 during the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 card, Barboza mentioned that he fully accepts this role by saying:

"It doesn't matter. Every single fight I've had in ONE Championship, people have always picked my opponent and I've showed my level. I just focus on my team and the people who believe in me and focus on the hard work and trust in God."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

Barboza earned his shot for the 26-pound golden belt with a close split decision win over Aliff Sor Dechapan in July 2024 at ONE Fight Night 23.

Ellis Badr Barboza shares his close relationship with Mohamed Younes Rabah

The Venum Training Center-affiliated athlete has also revealed his close bond with fellow ONE Championship fighter Mohamed Younes Rabah, who, according to him, is one of his closest friends in his inner circle.

Barboza also mentioned that he and Rabah have been supporting each other through ups and downs of their professional career and personal life, as he stated this in the same interview with the Bangkok Post:

"Younes is family, you know? We're both on the same journey together. We go through all the same emotions together. We support each other. It's good to have somebody so close to you who can help you and just be supportive."

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

