“People who keep their money in the bank are the biggest losers” - UFC fighter Renato Moicano breaks down why he’s a Bitcoin believer

With Bitcoin now seemingly having more value than ever, Renato Moicano believes not investing in cryptocurrency is a mistake.

Never shy to give his opinion, Moicano returned to The MMA Hour on March 25 to promote his brand, including his new passion for Bitcoin. Moicano believes that Bitcoin is a necessary investment and that people who do not partake in the opportunity are 'losers.'

Moicano said:

"Bitcoin for me is not an investment, it's more like a hedge fund. Look, Ariel, before I started learning about economics, policies and money, I used to keep my money in the bank. But people who keep their money in the bank are the biggest losers. The money that you have in your bank account from five years ago, you cannot buy anything."

After two down years in 2022 and 2023, many believed Bitcoin was on its way out before the prices rose late in 2023 and skyrocketed in 2024. Many financial advisers and stock brokers believe the price will continue to rise and reach an all-time high in the coming months.

Moicano, who has continued to live up to his fan-given moniker 'Money Moicano,' went as far as saying he believes those who do not choose to invest are 'losing money' due to inflation.

The fan-favorite lightweight will return to the octagon on April 13 against Jalin Turner on the prelims of UFC 300.

Watch Renato Moicano's interview from the full episode of The MMA Hour below:

Renato Moicano vs Jalin Turner preview

As the last fight to be added to UFC 300, Renato Moicano and Jalin Turner will face off on the prelims of the biggest fight card in MMA history.

The two top 15 lightweights will enter the matchup off a recent victory with Moicano last defeating Drew Dober and Turner knocking out Bobby Green at UFC Austin.

Previously a top contender at featherweight, Moicano has gone 5-2 since moving up to lightweight with his only losses in the division to Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

Turner also debuted in the UFC in a separate division, previously competing as a welterweight. Since moving to lightweight, 'The Tarantula' has gone 7-3 with notable wins over Green, Brad Riddell and Uros Medic.