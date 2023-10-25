“People underestimate UFC fighters” - Former MMA champ backs Francis Ngannou to inflict a ‘brutal force KO’ on Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is gearing up for a 10-round boxing showdown with Francis Ngannou, set to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The upcoming event ranks among the most significant crossover moments in combat sports since the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight. It's notable for being Ngannou's first foray into the world of boxing after leaving the UFC in January.

While many fans and fighters are skeptical about the former UFC heavyweight champion's chances against 'The Gypsy King,' who is widely regarded as one of the greatest contemporary heavyweight boxers, there's a different perspective from 'The Predator's' previous adversary, Alistair Overeem.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Overeem expressed his confidence in Francis Ngannou's renowned knockout power. He suggested that it could potentially result in knocking out Tyson Fury:

"Not only a chance, I believe he's [Francis] is going to win. Because I look at fights a little differently, of course, been in the game for a pretty years. But I look at patterns, I look at the little details a little different and I think Ngannou is going to surprise the world."

He added:

"Because people underestimate UFC fighters, let's call it MMA fighters. There are a lot of details in here [pointing towards his brain] and boxers are basically one-dimensional. Yes, Tyson Fury is the best, but Francis is a big dude. It's going to be a brutal force KO."

Check out Overeem's comments below:

Tyson Fury's insights on navigating online criticism

Tyson Fury's life journey includes a dark period of depression and even thoughts of self-harm. However, 'The Gypsy King' emerged from this deeply challenging phase, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround that has brought him to a brighter and more positive place.

Fury has consistently used his voice to advocate for mental health, with a particular emphasis on men's mental well-being, and he has grown impervious to the opinions of online critics.

During a recent conversation with Boxing King Media, the WBC heavyweight champion responded to online trolls. He emphasized that these individuals' opinions hold no significance since they express themselves from behind the safety of their electronic devices:

"The opinions of the mere mortal to an absolute eternal king means nothing to me. I don't care what Steve from Stevenage says about me, at all. Bill from Balby, six followers on Instagram, 'Tyson Fury is a sh*t boxer.' Why does that mean anything to me? If I'd have listened to all the naysayers and all the haters all these years, I wouldn't have even turned pro."

Check out Fury's comments below: