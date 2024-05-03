"People are watching more MMA" - Striker Akbar Abdullaev on why he decided to shift his focus to mixed martial arts

Undefeated Kyrgyzstani knockout artist Akbar Abdullaev was once a rising star in the striking world until the 26-year-old firecracker made the conscious decision to shift his focus to mixed martial arts, where he now emerges as one of the most dangerous featherweight competitors in the world today.

Beginning with Muay Thai at such a young age, Abdullaev eventually made his way to the world's largest martial arts organization, where he now operates among the best fighters on the planet.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Abdullaev talked about his decision to move to MMA all those years ago.

The 26-year-old said:

"I started with Thai boxing when I was 10 years old. My cousins were into Thai boxing and I followed in their footsteps. I started to realize that MMA is the future and our people are watching more MMA."

Abdullaev is ready to stake his perfect professional record against fellow unbeaten warrior 'No Mercy' Halil Amir of Turkey.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

It's a battle of undefeated fighters, so someone's 'O' has got to go by the end of the fight.

Akbar Abdullaev promises fans showdown with Halil Amir will produce fireworks: "Puncher against another puncher"

Don't blink, Akbar Abdullaev says. His upcoming showdown with fellow unbeaten fighter Halil Amir could end abruptly. The 26-year-old Kyrgyzstani phenom promises fans a great show.

He told ONE Championship:

"Everything is interesting about this fight. It will be puncher against another puncher, both undefeated, with a strong fighting character. Both give great shows!"