“People will get to see my striking in this fight” - Ritu Phogat plans striking battle with powerful Stamp Fairtex

India’s top female mixed martial arts star, ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat, is ready to move one step closer to achieving her dream when she steps back inside the Circle.

Her goal is to defeat Stamp Fairtex, win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final and earn a shot at reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

Ritu Phogat and Stamp Fairtex are set to lock horns at ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 3. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ritu Phogat said:

“People will get to see my striking in this fight. They would witness how I can counter her kicks with kicks. They will see more striking from my end. Stamp is a great fighter; she has been a kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. She has more experience than me, it will be a tough challenge for me, but I am ready for it.”

‘The Indian Tigress’ punched her ticket to the tournament final behind strong performances against Meng Bo and Jenelyn Olsim. To truly show how good she is, Ritu Phogat is willing to stand and trade with the division’s top striking talent in Stamp.

As it turns out, the toughest challenges fuel Ritu Phogat’s drive to become great.

The 27-year-old Indian wrestling icon has evolved into a complete mixed martial artist over the past three years, due largely in part to her extensive work at Evolve MMA in Singapore, where she trains.

There, she hones her striking skills with Muay Thai world champions like Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and even guys like former WBA boxing champion Drian Francisco.

Speaking about her training camp and elite coaches at Evolve, Ritu Phogat told ONE Championship:

“I have seen Stamp’s previous fights and Muay Thai fighters' clinch are very strong. I have worked on that; I will not allow the clinch. I have worked with my Muay Thai training partners and coach Dejdamrong to prepare myself if I get into a clinch situation… and she will never have an answer for my wrestling.”

Ritu Phogat - the atomweight division’s best wrestler

There’s no doubting Ritu Phogat is now the ONE atomweight division’s top wrestler. As soon as the Indian gets an opponent on the ground, there is no stopping her. The skilled athlete is a master on the canvas, using it to power her to a 7-1 professional MMA record.

However, Ritu Phogat admits she wouldn’t mind trading strikes with Stamp in the center of the Circle. If things get rough, she can always fall back on her vaunted wrestling. Phogat added that there is no fighter on the ONE atomweight roster who even comes close to the wrestling skills she possesses.

“I just want to say that in the entire women’s atomweight division, no defense will work against my wrestling. She can work on her defense all she wants, but I will show that no one has an answer to my wrestling game. I have rarely seen a wrestling game like mine from anyone so far. I have been in this sport since my childhood and I am reaping the benefits now. Be it the women's or men’s category. I have rarely seen the best wrestling.”

