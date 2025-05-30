“Perfect woman” checklist? Merab Dvalishvili lays out what he wants in a wife

Merab Dvalishvili just laid out his requirements for his future wife. The 34-year-old bachelor, who happens to be the UFC bantamweight champion, spoke to MMA media personality Helen Yee to tell the world what he is looking for in a woman.

While 'The Machine' admits that it's hard for him to find his ideal wife in Vegas (where the interview took place), he still hopes to find the woman of his dreams some day. Despite his over-the-top personality, Merab Dvalishvili is surprisngly modest when it comes to his ideal partner.

Dvalishvili said:

"I'm looking for perfect woman. Like, wifey material. Good past, good reputation, loyal. Same time, kind, sweetheart, smart. Even though I have so much things to do, [I want her to] just want to enjoy life with me. I don't think my wife needs to work, like financially, but if she has to work, [she can] work. Just teamwork, you know. A teammate. I'm looking for a wife, a partner, like, a friend, you know."

He ended it with:

"The girl who wants family, who wants kids. Who wants to be [a] wife. You know, just a kind woman."

Listen to Merab Dvalishvili here:

Merab Dvalishvili believes Sean O'Malley will be more aggressive in rematch

Merab Dvalishvili is slated to defend his 135-pound belt for the second time against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 next month. The two first met at Noche UFC 306 back in September 2024 and 'The Machine' successfully nullified O'Malley's striking with his otherworldly output and ground game.

In an interview with Paul Felder and Michael Bisping, the Georgian champion surmised that his aggression forced O'Malley to be gun-shy and tentative. In the rematch, Dvalishvili expects his rival to do the opposite and go first in every exchange. This time, the champion is anticipating his challenger to be more aggressive and hunt him down.

'The Machine' said:

"I think, the first time, he [O'Malley] was waiting for me too much and I was measuring distance good. And every time we get close, I was able to take him down. Now I think he will attack more like he will [be more aggressive]."

Listen to Dvalishvili here (1:55):

