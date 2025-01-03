  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Perfection of technique” - Fans all geared up for Superbon’s potential barnburner against Tawanchai at ONE 170

“Perfection of technique” - Fans all geared up for Superbon’s potential barnburner against Tawanchai at ONE 170

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jan 03, 2025 14:01 GMT
Fans excited for Superbon&rsquo;s potential barnburner against Tawanchai at ONE 170. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Fans excited for Superbon’s potential barnburner against Tawanchai at ONE 170 -- Photo by ONE Championship

Fans are looking forward to Superbon engaging Tawanchai PK Saenchai in another barnburner of a contest in their title rematch later this month. They took to social media to express their excitement over the marquee showdown.

Superbon, the reigning interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, makes another go at Tawanchai and his Muay Thai belt at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship hyped up the event by posting on its official Instagram profile a video of the challenger deep in training with his team. It also posted a question on how Superbon would fare against Tawanchai in their rematch.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Supporters of Superbon took to the comments section and shared their thoughts. Below are what some of them wrote.

One fan underscored the work ethic that the veteran fighter showcased, writing:

"Perfection of technique"
Perfecting his technique
Perfecting his technique

Another made it clear who he is rooting for, saying:

"Let's go, Superbon 🔥🔥🔥"
Rallying behind Superbon
Rallying behind Superbon

Check out the screenshots of what others expressed below:

Bold prediction
Bold prediction
Inspired by Superbon
Inspired by Superbon

Superbon challenged for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Tawanchai in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 but narrowly lost by majority decision.

ONE 170 will be aired live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Superbon sends warning to Tawanchai ahead of rematch

Superbon warned Tawanchai PK Saenchai that he will be coming in fully prepared in their scheduled title rematch at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 after putting in the needed time in his Muay Thai training unlike in their first encounter in December 2023.

He made this known in an interview with ONE Championship, relaying how last time around he was still finding his way back in Muay Thai after competing mostly in kickboxing previously.

The interim featherweight kickboxing world champion said:

"It had been a long time since I fought in Muay Thai. Eight years, 10 years, most of the time I fought in kickboxing, the first time, everything wasn't perfect. But the next time, I will be perfect."

Despite in the process of regaining his Muay Thai game, Superbon still gave Tawanchai a tough time, forcing the champion to the limit before bowing by majority decision.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी