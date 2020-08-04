Petchmorakot defeats A Legend, Becomes A Muay Thai icon

On 31 July in Bangkok, Thailand, Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy took center stage at ONE: NO SURRENDER and defended his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against a living legend.

That legend was “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, who was looking to elevate his status even higher by claiming his first ONE World Title.

Petchmorakot ultimately stifled the attacks of his veteran rival and retained his belt via majority decision – but the victory did not come easily.

In the opening round, Yodsanklai came out with a purpose, hurling right uppercuts at his compatriot. However, Petchmorakot defended those well, keeping “The Boxing Computer” at the end of his right arm while using his left hand and elbow to deflect punches.

As the bout wore on, the defending World Champion repeatedly popped his jab in the face of Yodsanklai. Those peppering shots threw off the legend, who was forced to try other tactics.

Those strategies included kicks – lots of them.

Fortunately for Petchmorakot, he was able to catch and trap the World Title challenger’s legs and fire back with straight punches, which eventually started to wear Yodsanklai down.

Even when “The Boxing Computer” opened a cut on Petchmorakot's face with a slicing elbow from within the clinch, it did little to stifle the young star.

Undeterred, Petchmorakot continued to pelt his opponent with punches from the outside while avoiding any more damage, and after five rounds, he claimed the historic victory.

With the career-defining win over Yodsanklai, Petchmorakot lifted his own name to iconic status and remained the undisputed king of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division.

