Petchtanong and Nabil Anane trade leather in bantamweight kickboxing tilt at ONE Fight Night 26

An inter-generational striking war between veteran martial artist Petchtanong Pethfergus and young phenom Nabil Anane will join ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

The pair will trade leather in a bantamweight kickboxing joust inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The promotion confirmed the bout on its official site yesterday.

Petchtanong, a former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, looks to cap off his comeback year with back-to-back wins after knocking out Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The 39-year-old showed no signs of ring rust at all, using his veteran experience to rip open the fellow ex-titleholder before putting him away for good at 1:59 of round two.

Per that ferocious display, the Superbon Training Camp athlete evidently has plenty left in his tank. And he'll be more than ready to fire on all cylinders again when he takes on another tricky test next month.

Nabil Anane is in peak shape heading into Petchtanong showdown

Nabil Anane, 20, has a lot to be cautious of, especially against a 400-fight veteran and multi-time world champion like Petchtanong.

Still, the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter — who will make his kickboxing debut in ONE — has looked in the form of his life through his impressive tenure on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The six-foot-three warrior hasn't looked back since suffering a first-round knockout loss to reigning two-sport, two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9, chaining together five wins in a row, including two brilliant finishes of Nakrob Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Only 20 years old, the Algerian-Thai representative has shown that he has the necessary weapons to tango with the very best on the ONE roster.

And a three-round kickboxing firefight with Petchtanong could just be the perfect way for him to make a statement as he seeks to scale to greater heights in 2025.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 26 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Dec. 6.

