Petchtanong predicts how Nong-O Hama vs Jonathan Haggerty will go down

Apart from fight fans, fellow ONE Championship superstars are interested to see how the marquee collision between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama and British challenger Jonathan Haggerty this week will go down and have given their take.

Among them is reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, who sees the Nong-O-Haggerty championship clash at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok as not going the distance, with fellow Thai champion Nong-o holding up and retaining his title.

Petchtanong, who became world champion in November last year, shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“I think they will strike back and forth in the early rounds because both of them will still be fresh. But when it comes to the third round or later, I think Jonathan probably won’t be able to stand with Nong-O’s durability and strength. And he will finally give up. I believe this fight will not go the distance, maybe not further than round three. Plus, Nong-O will fight in his home, too. He will get a lot of encouragement in the ring.”

Nong-O has been every bit solid since becoming world champion in February 2019. Seven worthy opponents dared to take the title away from him to date and all fell by the wayside, unable to keep in step with the potency of the champion. Against Jonathan Haggerty, he said the mission is still to stay as world champion.

‘The General’ Haggerty, meanwhile, is equally determined to see his title goals through. He formerly held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai strap and is seeking to add the bantamweight title to his already-impressive CV.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

