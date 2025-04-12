Peter Miller says he became ONE athletes’ go-to nutritionist after working with Liam Harrison, Jonathan Haggerty

There is a setup in ONE Championship that no one anticipated but quietly came to be - Peter Miller becoming the guy in the chair for the promotion's biggest names. Behind every smooth weight cut and clean hydration pass, he's there pulling the strings.

He's not in the spotlight, but if you've seen fighters like Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison, and Rodtang breeze through weigh ins, chances are Miller played a big role in making that happen.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Peter Miller shared his journey from starting Condition Nutrition as a passion project to becoming ONE Championship's unofficial nutritionist, and apparently, it was Liam Harrison who opened the doors.

"It’s been a crazy couple years because I started this business maybe four years ago," he said. "I think the first fighter I worked with in ONE was Liam Harrison when he fought Nong-O, and then Savvas Michael, and then Jon (Haggerty) and then Jon won his world title. And then, it kind of like people seen the job that I did with Jon and it kind of had a snowball effect where I got quite a lot of fighters on the roster now."

Watch the full interview below:

“They trust me” - Nutritionist Pete Miller honored to be the go-to guy for fighters when it comes to weight management

Weight and hydration are some of the biggest factors that play into how a fighter performs on the night - if you don't get it right, you're already behind before the opening bell even rings.

That's why having a guy you can trust is critical. Peter Miller has mastered the art of confidentiality, and that's how he has built such good relationships with his clients.

"It’s just keeping things confidential and just having a good relationship with them now," he said. "The likes of Jon [Di Bella], Nico [Carrillo], and Liam [Harrison]. They all know that I work with them all, and they trust me. It’s a pretty unique scenario."

Peter Miller is often juggling multiple top-tier names, sometimes in overlapping divisions, but there's no question about loyalty. They know he's there to get them all to a safe cut, and that's that.

