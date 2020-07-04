Peter Barrett set to meet Steve Garcia in his UFC debut

Steve Garcia vs Peter Barrett in the works for UFC event in August.

Steve Garcia has a chance to regain face after a sour debut he had earlier this year.

Steve Garcia didn't have the best UFC debut back in February when he decided to take a short-notice fight against Luis Pena. Steve Garcia lost via unanimous decision but that wasn't before managing to get a significant section of viewers to notice his performance.

Now it looks like his gamble is paying off as Steve Garcia gets to lock horns this time against a debuting Peter Barrett at UFC event on the 8th of August. The news was first broken by MMA Junkie. Steve Garcia will enter the fight with a record of 11-4, having gone 2-1 in his last three. Steve Garcia has a chance to right the wrong he did by losing in his debut.

Steve Garcia will be locking horns against a known newcomer this time around. It is Peter Barrett, a Cage Titans alumni. Having started his career in 2014, Peter Barrett is someone who has a very similar record to that of Steve Garcia so this is a perfectly fair opportunity for Steve Garcia to prove that he is capable of proving what he is capable of.

High risk, high reward match up for Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia lost important momentum in his last fight. A good debut can make sure a fighter gets to skip a lot of hurdles in the UFC and makes it easier for them to attract attention. However, as Steve Garcia was making a debut on a short notice fan will be kind enough to give him a second chance. A win here can help him regain face but a loss can be disastrous.

Steve Garcia will be facing a very motivated version of Peter Barrett because fighters, as I stated earlier, are always keen on delivering a strong performance in their debut. This is a great opportunity for both it'll be fun to see who makes the most out of it.