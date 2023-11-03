Peter Murray admits the best MMA fight for Francis Ngannou is outside of the PFL - but with modified rules

PFL CEO Peter Murray has admitted that the best MMA fight for Francis Ngannou is outside his MMA promotion.

The former UFC heavyweight champion recently made his pro-boxing debut against Tyson Fury after leaving the UFC earlier this year. After putting on an impressive performance against 'The Gypsy King', the combat sports community is wondering if Ngannou will compete in an MMA fight next or not.

The only fight for Francis Ngannou in MMA that makes sense is against Jon Jones. With the two fighters signed under different promotions, it's very unlikely that we'll see this matchup. Speaking of the same, PFL's Peter Murray said this during an interview with ESPN MMA:

"I do agree, I mean that is the fight that fans want and by the way, that's the fight that Jon Jones wants, that's the fight that Francis wants, that's the number one on both of their lists and the fans know that. We would love to deliver it. It just will take two parties coming together and make it possible and it would be epic."

Further speaking about a potential fight against Deontay WIlder with modified rules, Murray said:

"Deontay Wilder being one of them and we love modified rules, the concept of that, what that looks like I'm not too sure but I think those two in a cage, with modified rules, that would be something."

Francis Ngannou's manager gives major next fight update

The combat sports community is eager to see Francis Ngannou return to competition following an impressive performance against Tyson Fury. While nothing is certain at the moment, 'The Predator' is looking to return in the first quarter of 2024, as revealed by his manager Marquel Martin.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Martin spoke about the future of the former UFC heavyweight champion, saying:

"I think we will see him again in Q1 [2024]. Whether that's with his partners at the PFL or a hybrid of some sort. I think all options are on the table and it's going to be exciting that who really wants to fight him. It's not so much Francis chasing, which is a good situation to be in. I would say the decision is probably 90% made, not 100%."

