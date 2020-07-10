Petr Yan comments on gameplan against Jose Aldo, training during pandemic and more (Exclusive)

Petr Yan opens up on the rest of the Bantamweight Division, his training camp, and more ahead of UFC 251.

Yan will be facing Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title at the UFC Fight Island.

Petr Yan

UFC Bantamweight sensation Petr Yan will be competing in his first title fight this weekend, as he is set to challenge Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title.

Having compiled an impressive win streak in the UFC, Yan will be crossing paths with 'The King of Rio' in the form of Jose Aldo, who will be competing in his second fight in the Bantamweight Division.

The fight will be one of the three title fights on schedule for UFC 251 and Aldo vs. Yan will be for the vacant 135-lb belt, which was previously vacated by Henry Cejudo after he announced his retirement at UFC 249.

In the build-up to the fight, Yan weighed in on what his gameplan would be like for the title fight if he had to make any particular changes for the Aldo title fight, and more.

Petr Yan on his gameplan for UFC 251, his training camp for the fight, and more

During the recent UFC 251 virtual media day, I had the opportunity to speak with Petr Yan. During the conversation, I asked him if he will be aiming for a finish against Aldo, knowing the fact that the former UFC Featherweight Champion is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the business right now.

Yan responded by stating that he'll see how the fight goes but his eventual goal remains the same and that is to win the fight, regardless of how he does it.

"We will see how the fight goes. If I have the chance to knock him out, I will do it but like I said, my goal is to win. I don't care how I will do it."

Petr Yan on training during the pandemic

Advertisement

Next up, I asked Yan if he had to make any changes to his training camp, with the on-going pandemic, to which he said that most fighters had to adapt and adjust their training camps but now that Yan has made it this far, his goal is to fight and nothing else.

"I think all the fighters also train at home had to adapt but we're all in the same situation and I'm here right now to fight, doesn't matter."

Petr Yan on whom he would like to defend the Bantamweight Title against if he wins

Lastly, I asked Yan if he would be interested in a fight against Aljamain Sterling or Sean O'Malley, given he walks out with the Bantamweight Title at UFC 251.

"To be honest, I don't care, whoever the matchmaker picks, I will defend my title against him."

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo at UFC 251

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo will be the first of the three title fights from UFC 251 and this will be the first time, the former will get a shot at UFC gold. UFC 251 will be taking place on July 11 and for Indian viewers, the UFC 251 main card will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 on July 12 from 7.30 AM (IST).