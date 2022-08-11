Petr Yan reveals he has foot injuries as he prepares to train in Thailand for Sean O'Malley fight at UFC 280

Petr Yan recently posted an image of himself and revealed that he has a broken toe apart from other injuries. Undeterred, the Russian is about to start his fight camp for his upcoming clash against Sean O'Malley.

Yan is set to fight 'Sugar' next at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The former bantamweight champion will train in Thailand for the clash. Despite his injuries, the Russian seems in good spirits and is looking forward to getting into camp. Here's what 'No Mercy' wrote in his Instagram post:

"Tomorrow I will fly out for training 🙏🏻💪🏻 🇹🇭 🌴 ло 😇😋 Don't pay attention to the toe 🤣🤣🤣 it suffered 😊 (broke) The pinky finger also broke 🤣 and the 4th finger - the penultimate one also broke Ilyas' elbow 😊 This is such a hard worker, so you understand 😬"

Petr Yan is coming off a split-decision loss against Aljamain Sterling in his last fight at UFC 273. However, he remains one of the best fighters in the 135lbs weight class. He is a former undisputed and interim champion of the division.

Yan won the title at UFC 251 when he defeated Jose Aldo. He lost the belt at UFC 259 after being disqualified for landing an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling. He defeated Cory Sandhagen next at UFC 267 to capture the interim title. His next shot at the title resulted in a loss as 'Funk Master' edged out a decision against the Russian.

Petr Yan will be Sean O'Malley's toughest test till date

Petr Yan is currently the No.1-ranked bantamweight fighter in the world. He is also at No.13 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

O'Malley, meanwhile, has fought a top-10 UFC bantamweight only once in his career. That fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 ended in a no-contest after 'Sugar' accidentally poked his opponent's eye.

Yan is considered one of the best boxers on the entire UFC roster. His opponent for October 22, O'Malley, is a gifted striker in his own right. Hence, fans can expect a stand-up battle of the highest order when the two meet inside the octagon at UFC 280.

The pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi will see yet another massive bantamweight clash go down as Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against TJ Dillashaw.

