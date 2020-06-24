Petr Yan has strong words for Sean O'Malley: "I’ve beat up as many dudes as you have hairs on your head"

Petr Yan has lashed out at hot bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley.

Petr Yan

Upcoming UFC bantamweight title challenger Petr Yan has lashed out at hot bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley. Petr Yan took to Twitter to fire shots at O’Malley, reminding the latter about his boxing prowess and saying that he has beaten many "lanky dudes" like O’Malley in the past.

“I did boxing for 8 years and during that time I’ve beat up as many lanky long dudes as you have hairs on your head curly boy. Use your long arms to stick it up right into your a****le. Your reach will be useful only for that @SugaSeanMMA.”

Petr Yan is just a few weeks away from his first UFC bantamweight title fight. The Russian is set to challenge Jose Aldo for the vacant title in one of the three title fights scheduled for a massive UFC 251 card set to inaugurate UFC Fight Island on July 11 at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to MMA Junkie about the matchup, Petr Yan claimed that he has the ability and the skillset to beat former featherweight king Aldo. Yan also said that he believes he can beat any fighter in the bantamweight division at the moment.

“Aldo is a very experienced and well-trained fighter. He doesn’t make many mistakes. He will be ready to go the full distance. But I believe I have the ability and tools to defeat him. I have no doubt it will be an exciting contest. It is because our styles match up very well. I envision this fight will end with my hand being raised. I believe I can defeat every fighter in my division.”

Petr Yan last fought in December, when he destroyed former WEC and multiple-time UFC title challenger Urijah Faber. Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 250, when scored a spectacular one-punch knockout victory over former WEC champion Eddie Wineland. The victory helped O’Malley break into the UFC featherweight top-15.

Right now, the possibility of a fight between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley remains bleak but with the way O'Malley's been performing, it’s certainly possible sometime in the near future.