PFL 3’s Fight of the Night: Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins leaves MMA world in awe

The PFL doesn't have the same exposure to mainstream audiences as the UFC does. Even Bellator MMA and ONE FC tend to gain more traction among casual combat sports fans. However, with PFL 3 having just ended, the entire MMA world is abuzz over what it has witnessed.
Zach Juusola faced Brandon Jenkins in a welterweight clash that announced itself as a potential Fight of the Year candidate. The amount of action in the bout was everything any MMA fan could ask for. The matchup featured a high volume of strikes, with Jenkins looking to outpace his foe.
However, the difference in punching power between the two allowed Juusola to nearly score the finish after stunning his opponent towards the end of the first round. Jenkins, however, showed great resilience and recovery as he bounced back with a knee that rocked Juusola and brought him within inches of a KO.
As the fight progressed, the two men grew more tired, but there was no fairytale comeback for Jenkins as Juusola secured a takedown to end the third round in a dominant position. It was one of the most memorable brawls in recent MMA history and earned high praise from both fighters and analysts.
Check out some of the reactions below:
What did fans have to say about the PFL bout?
The PFL was in fine form for its MMA event yesterday. The fighters delivered in terms of action, but the event's Fight of the Night earned the most attention after Zach Juusola defeated Brandon Jenkins via unanimous decision. MMA fans were in awe of what they witnessed.
Check out some of the fan reactions below: