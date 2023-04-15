Create

PFL 3’s Fight of the Night: Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins leaves MMA world in awe

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 15, 2023 12:43 GMT
Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins at PFL 3

The PFL doesn't have the same exposure to mainstream audiences as the UFC does. Even Bellator MMA and ONE FC tend to gain more traction among casual combat sports fans. However, with PFL 3 having just ended, the entire MMA world is abuzz over what it has witnessed.

Zach Juusola faced Brandon Jenkins in a welterweight clash that announced itself as a potential Fight of the Year candidate. The amount of action in the bout was everything any MMA fan could ask for. The matchup featured a high volume of strikes, with Jenkins looking to outpace his foe.

Zach Juusola unloads on Brandon Jenkins to close the 1st round!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+🌎 pfl.info/WatchNow https://t.co/RGWDEKVfe9

However, the difference in punching power between the two allowed Juusola to nearly score the finish after stunning his opponent towards the end of the first round. Jenkins, however, showed great resilience and recovery as he bounced back with a knee that rocked Juusola and brought him within inches of a KO.

As the fight progressed, the two men grew more tired, but there was no fairytale comeback for Jenkins as Juusola secured a takedown to end the third round in a dominant position. It was one of the most memorable brawls in recent MMA history and earned high praise from both fighters and analysts.

Check out some of the reactions below:

When the "Showcase bout" lives up to its name. Crazy fight between Brandon Jenkins and Zach Juusola. #2023PFL3
The Juice!! Zach Juusola defeats Brandon Jenkins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) #PFL3
A really fun fight between Zach Juusola & Brandon Jenkins. That second round was epic as Jenkins was hurt then turned the tied and hurt Juusola. I think Juusola takes this fight 29-28 #2023PFL3 #PFLRegularSeason
Absolutely phenomenal bout put in by Zach Juusola and Brandon Jenkins (@Killerbjenks) to open up the #PFL3 main card.Relentless grit shown by both men with several strikes tossed out between them over 15 minutes. #MMA
An absolute DOG FIGHT between Zach Juusola and Brandon Jenkins!#PFLRegularSeason https://t.co/OiDXqhXAPB
Scorecards for Zach Juusola (29-28 x2, 29-27) vs. Brandon Jenkins #2023PFL3 https://t.co/VUANs6GVPT
That bar room brawl between Brandon Jenkins and Zach Juusola is one of the best fights of the year #2023PFL3

What did fans have to say about the PFL bout?

The PFL was in fine form for its MMA event yesterday. The fighters delivered in terms of action, but the event's Fight of the Night earned the most attention after Zach Juusola defeated Brandon Jenkins via unanimous decision. MMA fans were in awe of what they witnessed.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Zach Juusola and Brandon Jenkins beat the tar out of each other. Whatever PFL paid them ain't enough. #2023PFL3
if you are an MMA fan and werent watching #PFL just now, you just missed one of the better fights youll ever see between Brandon Jenkins and Zach Juusola
Do yourself a favor and watch this war that went down at PFL 3 earlier tonight. https://t.co/RFkQGFqYp0

