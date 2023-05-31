PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson is reportedly out of his bout against Ty Flores at PFL 4 on June 8. The Australian has been pulled from the fight after he failed a doping test in the wake of his victory over Thiago Santos at PFL 1 last year. Wilkinson will also miss the rest of the 2023 PFL season.

A recent tweet by MMA journalist Alex Behunin confirmed that 'Razor' is the latest PFL fighter to fail a drug test. His last opponent Thiago Santos and Krzysztof Jotko were handed temporary suspensions last month along with suspensions for Bruno Cappelozza and Rizvan Kuniev.

Given the number of fighters failing drug tests, fans and Twitter users expressed their concern over the promotion's future in the comments section of the news post.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



2022 PFL Champion Rob Wilkinson is out of his fight next week due to failed drug test



mmamania.com/2023/5/31/2374… Some late night breaking news:2022 PFL Champion Rob Wilkinson is out of his fight next week due to failed drug test Some late night breaking news:2022 PFL Champion Rob Wilkinson is out of his fight next week due to failed drug testmmamania.com/2023/5/31/2374…

One fan joked about the PFL's roster, saying:

"PFL ain’t even gonna have a roster."

dpitlock @NTBSdan @AlexBehunin PFL ain’t even gonna have a roster @AlexBehunin PFL ain’t even gonna have a roster

Another fan redefined the PFL abbreviation, stating:

"PED Fighting Championship."

One user wrote:

"That's like half of their roster who popped by now lol. Great show PFL."

Awp @mapotofurice @AlexBehunin Thats like half of their roster who popped by now lol. Great show PFL @AlexBehunin Thats like half of their roster who popped by now lol. Great show PFL

Another user jokingly wrote:

"PFL: positive-test fight league."

One fan asked:

"How did they all fail the tests they new were coming?"

†𝕴𝖓𝖙𝖔_𝖙𝖍𝖊_𝖛𝖔𝖎𝖉† @Aaron__1988 @AlexBehunin How did they all fail the tests they new were coming? @AlexBehunin How did they all fail the tests they new were coming?

One user asked:

"Lol who didn't test positive at this point."

Waleeeed @Walidov_ez @AlexBehunin Lol who didn't test positive at this point @AlexBehunin Lol who didn't test positive at this point

Another user wrote:

"PFL have had an absolute stinker."

john @john_pendleton_ @AlexBehunin PFL have had an absolute stinker @AlexBehunin PFL have had an absolute stinker

One fan humorously wrote:

"P in PFL stands for PEDs it seams."

NotWojtek @WojciechLyskawa @AlexBehunin P in PFL stands for PEDs it seams. @AlexBehunin P in PFL stands for PEDs it seams.

That Guy @mma_casual_nz @AlexBehunin Breaking Sam Alvey crowned pfl champ due to all Light heavyweights popping for peds @AlexBehunin Breaking Sam Alvey crowned pfl champ due to all Light heavyweights popping for peds

TheAllFather @dalehombre @AlexBehunin 10 more months until Francis fights tho @PFLMMA is such a joke10 more months until Francis fights tho @AlexBehunin @PFLMMA is such a joke 💀 10 more months until Francis fights tho 😂😂😂

Charles Turrall @CharlesTurrall @AlexBehunin This is really damaging to the pfl after arguably there best year last year ! Making them a strong number 2 to the ufc ! @AlexBehunin This is really damaging to the pfl after arguably there best year last year ! Making them a strong number 2 to the ufc !

Did Rob Wilkinson ever fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya?

Before working his way up the ranks of the PFL, Rob Wilkinson fought in the UFC from 2017-2018. In his second outing in the UFC, the Australian welcomed debutant Israel Adesanya to the promotion at UFC 221 in February 2018.

While Wilkinson managed to control Adesanya by pinning him against the cage for the majority of the first round, the Australian couldn't survive the onslaught of the Nigerian-born Kiwi's strikes to the body.

'The Last Stylebender' ended up securing a second-round knockout against 'Razor.' Wilkinson was later released by the UFC, having fought in the promotion twice and coming up short on both occasions.

MMA Mania @mmamania #UFC221 Israel Adesanya destroyed Rob Wilkinson. The Last Style Bender finished the fight via TKO in the second round. #UFCPerth Israel Adesanya destroyed Rob Wilkinson. The Last Style Bender finished the fight via TKO in the second round. #UFCPerth #UFC221 https://t.co/AxnJYX6cb8

Rob Wilkinson signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in April last year, opting to compete in their light heavyweight division. He faced Bruce Souto in his debut fight and won via a second-round TKO.

The Australian then went on an impressive three-fight unbeaten streak in the PFL and defeated Omari Akhmedov via second-round TKO to become the light heavyweight champion. Rob Wilkinson took home a whopping $1 million prize for his championship victory.

Verdict @VerdictMMA



Wilkinson was released by the UFC after the fight.



He then went on a 9 fight winning streak and just won $1 Million in the



This is what makes the PFL Championship special. In February 2018, Israel Adesanya finished Rob Wilkinson in his UFC debut.Wilkinson was released by the UFC after the fight.He then went on a 9 fight winning streak and just won $1 Million in the @PFLMMA This is what makes the PFL Championship special. In February 2018, Israel Adesanya finished Rob Wilkinson in his UFC debut.Wilkinson was released by the UFC after the fight.He then went on a 9 fight winning streak and just won $1 Million in the @PFLMMA.This is what makes the PFL Championship special. https://t.co/NNB8pAw9pa

Poll : 0 votes