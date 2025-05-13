PFL continues global expansion with launch of PFL Pacific

The Professional Fighters League recently announced that it has entered the Oceania region with the launch of PFL Pacific, its fourth international league. This new branch will operate across Australia and New Zealand with the league’s trademark “win and advance” tournament format.

The move solidifies PFL’s global footprint by delivering a fresh platform for fighters from the region to earn big paydays and climb the international MMA ladder. With a full tournament structure and significant prize money up for grabs, PFL Pacific is designed to provide year-round competition for homegrown athletes.

The inaugural season is set to kick off in 2026 with four live events featuring top-tier fighters from across the region. These single-elimination tournaments are the next step in PFL’s mission of merit-based progression rather than promoter-driven matchmaking.

PFL also announced that the Pacific region will host editions of the global PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai. These marquee events will showcase international stars alongside local contenders.

By combining the PFL Pacific league with the Champions Series, the organization is helping regional talent and also deepening its global reach. The two-pronged approach aims to elevate MMA across Oceania and ensure consistent, high-quality events for fans in the region.

From Left to Right: PFL Fighter, Raihere Dudes James Frewin, PFL Managing Director International Pete Murray, Dan Taylor - Acting Managing Director, Stan, Ben Kimber - Director of Sports, Stan, PFL Fighter, Joseph Luciano, PFL Fighter, Sara Collins, PFL Fighter, Sean Gauci

Further details regarding fight dates, venues, and athlete lineups are expected to roll out in the coming months through PFL’s platforms.

The organization also recently announced that they are set to launch PFL Africa, its third international league, with the inaugural event taking place on July 26 in Cape Town, South Africa. The card will double as a PFL Champions Series event, headlined by Johnny Eblen vs. Costello van Steenis and Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba.

PFL Africa will be led by Francis Ngannou as chairman, in partnership with Helios. The league aims to develop African talent without forcing athletes to leave the continent. Canal+ will handle regional broadcasting, with U.S. streaming details to follow. PFL continues to expand its global footprint in 2025.

PFL Africa to launch with mega event in Cape Town on July 26

The Professional Fighters League will debut its new international league, PFL Africa, with a stacked fight card on July 26 at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town. The event will serve as the official start of the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament, featuring first-round matchups in the heavyweight and bantamweight divisions. Each bracket will follow an eight-man single-elimination format.

Alongside the tournament openers, the event will host five major bouts from the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai. The main event features undefeated middleweight world champion Johnny Eblen against Costello van Steenis, while Dakota Ditcheva meets Sumiko Inaba in the co-main.

The tournament includes athletes from 14 African nations, with fighters like Jashell Ticha Awa, Nkosi Ndebele, and Simbarashe Hokonya set to compete.

