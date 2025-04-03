PFL First Round: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev: Live round-by-round updates

The PFL First Round Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight clash. The matchup is a massively important one for both men, as it takes part in a tournament with future world title implications.

Ad

Unfortunately for Kennedy, he has a tall order ahead of him. Khaybulaev is a heavy favorite heading into the bout, given his excellent run of form. Kennedy, by contrast, is currently on a two-fight losing streak which has blemished his record to an acceptable 19-5.

He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gabriel Alves Braga, and before that had been TKO'd by former Bellator great Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire. By contrast, Khaybulaev is undefeated at 21-0-1, though is the older man of the two. Nevertheless, the oddsmakers at DraftKings consider him a heavy favorite.

Ad

Trending

The unbeaten Russian is a -800 favorite, while Kennedy is a +550 underdog. The main card of the event starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T., which is also the start time of the Kennedy vs. Khaybulaev fight.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight bout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

PFL First Round: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.