  • home icon
  • MMA
  • PFL
  • PFL First Round: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev: Live round-by-round updates

PFL First Round: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:29 GMT
kennedy
Jeremy Kennedy (left) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @PFLMMA via X/Twitter]

The PFL First Round Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight clash. The matchup is a massively important one for both men, as it takes part in a tournament with future world title implications.

Ad

Unfortunately for Kennedy, he has a tall order ahead of him. Khaybulaev is a heavy favorite heading into the bout, given his excellent run of form. Kennedy, by contrast, is currently on a two-fight losing streak which has blemished his record to an acceptable 19-5.

He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gabriel Alves Braga, and before that had been TKO'd by former Bellator great Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire. By contrast, Khaybulaev is undefeated at 21-0-1, though is the older man of the two. Nevertheless, the oddsmakers at DraftKings consider him a heavy favorite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The unbeaten Russian is a -800 favorite, while Kennedy is a +550 underdog. The main card of the event starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T., which is also the start time of the Kennedy vs. Khaybulaev fight.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight bout.

Ad

PFL First Round: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी