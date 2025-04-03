PFL First Round: Joseph Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov: Live round-by-round updates

The PFL First Round Joseph Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight clash. It serves as the main event of the evening and it is a matchup of significant importance, not just because of its title implications.

Jackson is coming off his first loss since 2019, and to another Russian fighter, no less, having lost his Bellator welterweight title to Ramazan Kuramagomedov in a hard-fought affair. While he proved to be defensively sound on the wrestling front, he was rendered largely toothless, only showing signs of life in the final two rounds.

He will have much to prove against Koreshkov, another Russian with a strong wrestling game. Koreshkov is in a different position. He had actually rebounded from his first loss since 2019 by beating Goiti Yamauchi. Yet, despite his momentum, he isn't expected to beat Jackson.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list Jackson as a -230 favorite, while Koreshkov is a +190 underdog. The main card of the evening is set to start at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). The main event, though, is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

PFL First Round Joseph Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

