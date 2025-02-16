"PFL got scammed by a Nigerian" - Fans react as Francis Ngannou clears stance on boxing ambitions and potential Deontay Wilder showdown

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has made it clear that his next fight will be in boxing, with Deontay Wilder as his preferred opponent. Known for his devastating knockout power, he believes he hits harder than Wilder, setting the stage for an explosive showdown between two of the hardest punchers in combat sports.

'The Predator's' transition to boxing has been a hot topic since his impressive performance against Tyson Fury.

However, some critics argue that the Nigerian's focus on boxing could be a loss for the PFL:

"pfl got scammed by a nigerian, how surprising"

Some fans liked the idea and said:

"Fight will bring in good numbers. I’d say higher than 80% chance too lol"

"This fight seemed pretty obvious to me. Glad we are getting it."

"I would love this fight"

Another wrote:

"Great fight, but I don’t want to see Ngannou get KOd again. It would come down to who lands first."

Some fans also wrote:

"World only cares about mma"

Screenshot of fan's reaction to Francis Ngannou's potential fight news with Deontay Wilder.

Stipe Miocic picks Francis Ngannou over Jon Jones in heavyweight debate

Stipe Miocic recently weighed in on the debate between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, giving his pick during an interview with The Schmo. Having shared the octagon with both men, Miocic's perspective carries weight, and he ultimately sided with Ngannou.

While Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Miocic’s choice highlights the sheer danger 'The Predator' poses in a fight.

Miocic said:

"Well, Francis, yeah, you know he has got great power. He is getting better with every fight. With Jones, you know, he is one of the best of all times, if not the best of all time. He is just smart and tricky, but Francis he always comes with a game plan, also he's got thunder in his fists.

"It's a tough fight. Jon would keep his distance. He will do well, you know, get him down to the ground, you know, but if Francis connects... all over."

