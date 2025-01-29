"PFL marketing genius right here" - Fans mock Jake Paul for calling MMA the "sh*ttier version of boxing"

Jake Paul last appeared in the boxing ring in November when he defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision at AT&T Stadium in the highest-profile bout of his career. The social media personality-turned-boxer recently was critical of mixed martial arts, claiming it is a worse version of boxing.

Speaking on the All The Smoke Fight podcast, Paul stated:

"MMA is not what it was. That's the truth of the matter. Boxing is bigger than ever. The biggest sporting event of the year of 2024 was boxing, whereas MMA is becoming a s**ttier version of boxing. Essentially, it's kickboxing. Because everyone is getting good takedown defense and everyone is a black belt in jiu jitsu so there’s no more submissions, really. There’s not a lot of takedowns and even if there is, it's f**king boring.

"Everyone's good at takedown defense so it's literally kickboxing. Guess who the biggest star of the sport is in MMA? Alex Pereira, who's a kickboxer, because he's knocking everyone out... The UFC has less significant strikes per round and that's with five minute rounds so boxing is going to stand the test of time because it has. It's been since the 1500's so five, six hundred years of boxing. I don't think MMA - I'm not long MMA because it's becoming boxing."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on MMA below:

Fans reacted to Paul's comments. @bulliedb170 noted that he is in a marketing role with the PFL:

"PFL marketing genius right here"

@WilsonVollyball questioned the logic behind the social media personality's comments:

"So MMA is shittier than boxing because there’s no takedowns.. but boxing is not shitty because there’s no takedowns? Math ain’t mathing here."

@tiznah claimed that kickboxing is the best combat sport:

"Kickboxing is better because they get immediately separated on the clinch unlike boxing and MMA"

@jasongoodman__ suggested that Paul would have no chance of winning an MMA bout:

"why do ppl care what this dude says ? we all know he gets murked in the octagon. he’ll never do it. stop posting his yappin"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Jake Paul teases fight against his brother Logan Paul

Jake Paul recently took to social media to tease a fight against his brother Logan Paul. The social media personality shared a poster of the pair facing off on X, captioning the post:

"The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax"

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Paul later added that the siblings will hold a press conference on Instagram Live on Thursday. The brothers have previously hinted at facing one another in the past. However, it appears that they will actually go through with the matchup in less than two months.

