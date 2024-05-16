PFL's Cedric Doumbe believes Conor McGregor won't last more than a round against him in fantasy matchup

Cedric Doumbe recently gave his take on facing Conor McGregor in a fantasy matchup. Doumbe seemed rather optimistic when it came to his chances of defeating the former UFC two-division champion.

Known as one of the most recognizable names in European mixed martial arts, Doumbe always packs the house when he returns to Paris. Fans swarm the Accor Arena to watch the kickboxing sensation in action. His most recent walkout at PFL Europe in Paris, which was completely sold out, even drew comparisons with McGregor.

According to Doumbe, who recently spoke with Bloody Elbow, he feels honored by the comparisons.

''It makes sense because I’m the face of MMA in France as Conor was in Ireland so the comparison makes sense.''

Doumbe also made the following prediction about the outcome of a hypothetical matchup with McGregor, stating that the latter won't last more than a round.

“But if I fought Conor, I think I would knock him out in the first round because he is a good fighter. When I fight against a good fighter, I knock them out.”[H/t: Bloody Elbow]

For context, McGregor's lone octagon match against Diego Brandao in Dublin, Ireland, drew a substantial crowd of spectators. Similarly, Doumbe's walkout was witnessed by a crowded house of French people at PFL Europe Paris. He has been compared to McGregor as a result, making him arguably the most well-known fighter to come out of France in recent years.

Watch Cedric Doumbe's walkout below:

Doumbe's last MMA outing against Baissangour Chamsoudinov was a controversial one. It happened after Doumbe reported to referee Marc Goddard that a piece of glass had broken through the cage and splintered his toe, resulting in a stoppage that ultimately led to his defeat via third-round TKO.

Meanwhile, McGregor suffered a leg injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Following a lengthy hiatus due to surgeries and recovery, he is set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

Dan Hardy compares Cedric Doumbe with Conor McGregor

PFL Europe's director of fighter operations, Dan Hardy, has great expectations for Cedric Doumbe, the organization's newest sensation. He even compared the fighter to UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Doumbe's talent and charm have allowed him to build a sizable following at a very early stage of his MMA career, and Hardy has acknowledged that it won't be long until he becomes a worldwide superstar just like McGregor.

In a recent interview with Daily Star Sports, Hardy spoke highly of Doumbe while comparing him to the Irishman.

''But the thing that makes him special is the hype that he can generate around a fight, You know, honestly, I could liken him only to Conor McGregor and I don't use that lightly. I really don't throw that around very often.''[H/t: Daily Star Sports]