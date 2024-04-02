PFL's Dakota Ditcheva opens up on viral weigh-in clip of her in Calvin Klein attire - "There are some crazy and strange fans"  

PFL star Dakota Ditcheva has made headlines for her skills inside the octagon, but it was an unexpected weigh-in video that truly launched her into viral fame. The clip, featuring Ditcheva in Calvin Klein attire, garnered over 20 million views on her Instagram and brought her a surge of new followers.

Ditcheva, who holds a perfect 10-0 record and a knack for finishes, established herself as a rising star in MMA. Capping off her 2023 season with a win over Valentina Scatizzi and a PFL Europe championship title, Ditcheva's focus wasn't on social media fame. However, a pr-fight weigh-in video took on a life of its own.

In a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, the English fighter addressed the unexpected fame:

"It's just crazy, there was obviously a few reasons why it went viral. When I took the video I was like 'I don't know if I should post this' and my brother said the same, but I thought 'Sack it, I'm going to post it' and then it went viral. What do you expect, there are some crazy and strange fans in this sport bu you've got to just go with it. It is what it is and it's not something you can change."

Check out the fighter's viral Instagram video below:

Dakota Ditcheva sets sights on Liz Carmouche or Taila Santos for PFL flyweight final

Dakota Ditcheva enters the 2024 PFL season with her sights set on the top of the flyweight division. 'Dangerous,' who captured the PFL Europe title last year, joins a stacked women's flyweight field that includes established names like Bellator champion Liz Carmouche and former UFC title challenger Taila Santos.

The 25-year-old Ditcheva kicks off her season on April 4 at PFL 1 against Lisa Mauldin. While focused on the task at hand, the English fighter openly welcomed the challenge of facing the likes of Carmouche or Santos later in the season.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, she said:

"I think It will only be right that we fight each other at the end, I'm excited to maybe get matched up with them, but at the same time, I'm not thinking about it too much because they still have to get through their rounds, as well. We'll see what happens."

Check out Dakota Ditcheva's comments below (10:50):

Poll : Is Dakota Ditcheva UFC material? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion