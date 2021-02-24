PFL season opener: Anthony Pettis set for debut against Clay Collard in stacked #PFL1 card

Anthony Pettis is set to make his PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut in the 2021 season opener against Clay Collard. Pettis’ fight against Collard is one of several exciting matchups on the stacked PFL 1 (2021) fight card.

The PFL, via its official Twitter account, has confirmed the Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard showdown and other fights that will take place at PFL 1 on April 23, 2021.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis’ last MMA bout transpired at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal in December 2020. Pettis faced Alex Morono in a welterweight bout, impressively defeating him via unanimous decision.

Following this matchup, Pettis parted ways with the UFC. "Showtime" expressed his gratitude towards his fans, the UFC, and everyone else who’s supported him over the years.

Pettis added that he now aims to capture world titles outside the UFC. He's focusing on the PFL lightweight title in 2021 and then the PFL welterweight title in 2022.

Anthony Pettis’ opponent Clay Collard also happens to be a former UFC fighter. At just 27 years of age, Collard has a significant amount of combat sports experience under his belt, having competed in MMA since 2011. Additionally, Collard has also competed in the sport of professional boxing.

Clay Collard’s most recent MMA fight was a unanimous decision win over Randall Wallace at Final Fight Championship 35: Egli vs. Holt in April 2019. His most recent professional boxing bout was a unanimous decision loss against Quincy LaVallais in December 2020.

The PFL 2021 season opener, featuring Anthony Pettis, brings an excellent fight card to the MMA community

Anthony Pettis is a former UFC lightweight champion

Advertisement

Anthony Pettis has consistently asserted that he intends to put on exciting fights for his fans and win the 2021 PFL lightweight tournament, as well as the $1 million prize money that comes with it.

However, Pettis’ fight is not the only exciting clash at PFL 1 come April 23, 2021. The following matchups have been confirmed by the PFL for the event.

PFL 1 (2021 season opener):

ESPN 2 Fight Card

1. Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

2. Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

3. Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jason Soares

4. Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins

ESPN+ Fight Card

1. Loik Radzhabov vs. Johnny Case

2. Joilton Lutterbach vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

3. Akhmed Aliev vs. Mikhail Odintsov

4. Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond

5. Brendan Loughnane vs. Sheymon Moraes

6. Featherweight TBA vs. Featherweight TBA

Which fighter do you believe will emerge victorious in the Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard PFL matchup? Sound off in the comments.