PFL signs Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ training partner Khai Wu

Khai Wu prominently gained attention when he was seen training with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year. Wu is among the fighters who are believed to have made Zuckerberg fall in love with MMA. Now MMA promotion PFL, through Twitter, has announced that they have signed Wu to their roster.

See the tweet from PFL below:

"Welcome to The Professional Fighters League! @khaiwu."

Wu has remained the lead trainer for the billionaire Zuckerberg; he has posted video clips on his social media showing himself training with 'The Shadow.' Wu has trained Zuckerberg in kickboxing and other important areas of MMA.

Zuckerberg's Instagram post showing them training together can be viewed here:

"One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!"

Wu holds a professional record of 7 wins and 4 losses and registered a win in February by defeating Kimbert Alintozon at WOTD: Enter The Dragon 09 in Taiwan. He had suffered consecutive losses prior to WOTD. Wu is expected to make his PFL debut by the end of 2023.

When Mark Zuckerberg's training partner shut down a racist with grace

Khai Wu is the most recent addition to the PFL roster, and besides that, he has been seen training tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg in BJJ. This, however, is not Wu's first tryst with going viral on social media. In the past, 'The Shadow' once went viral after coming to the rescue of an Asian boba shop owner who was being belittled for not selling sushi by an angry racist in Tracy, California, in 2021.

Wu stepped in to diffuse the tension after he overheard the seemingly intoxicated customer disparaging the shop owner. Although a capable fighter with enough firepower in his arsenal to knock down anybody, Wu calmly shut down the racist by engaging with him, forcing him to leave the boba shop.

Wu was highly appreciated on and off social media. Elaborating on the matter, Wu took to Twitter and posted a statement explaining the turn of events at the shop.

Khai Wu's tweet can be read below:

Poll : 0 votes