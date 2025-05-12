PFL star drops hard truth on Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 failed game plan

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad lost an all-time classic war against Australia's Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 last weekend. Despite dropping his belt to the fighting Aussie, 'Remember the Name' fought a great fight to remember.
However, there are those who criticized the former champion for having a seemingly striking-heavy approach to the fight, whereas he could have leaned on his possible grappling advantage. One such individual is PFL fighter and former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson.
'The One' shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad's loss, while also adding a critique of fellow wrestler Bo Nickal who also lost a week ago. Brunson said:
"Lowkey I feel bad for Belal . He wanted to prove he could win without wrestling . There’s a difference between half shooting to keep your opponent respecting your TDs and actually wrestling / chaining attacks together . Where as Bo Nickal elected not to wrestle because he was concerned about his opponent’s ground skills . Moral of the story WRESTLE BABY WRESTLE . Take down , ground and pound until the ref stops it #MakeGroundAndPoundGreatAgain"
Belal Muhammad addresses UFC 315 loss with a heartfelt tweet
Almost immediately after losing his UFC welterweight title, Belal Muhammad addressed the loss on X. Like the true champion that he is, 'Remember The Name' didn't make any excuses nor downplay Jack Della Maddalena's performance. He did, however, promise that he'll be back and that everything is in God's plan.
Muhammad said:
"Allah's plan is the best plan Alhamdillah for everything Thankyou to all my supporters I been here before and I’ll be back."
The loss snapped Muhammad's 11-fight unbeaten streak. His last loss was a unanimous decision loss to Geoff Neal all the way back in 2019. He is now 15-4-0 (1 NC) in the promotion with an overall pro record of 24-4-0 (1 NC).
The loss also opens up possible massive superfight between Jack Della Maddalena and Muhammad's friend, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.