PFL vs. Bellator - Who do oddsmakers favor in the clash of champions?

The date has finally arrived, as PFL vs. Bellator takes place later today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and we will see two champion vs. champion bouts headline the card.

Oddsmakers have been somewhat of a reliable indicator, especially with new fans of the sport, as they label who is more likely to earn a win. Today's historic card is no different and does include a fair share of surprising odds.

In the co-main event, 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament winner Impa Kasanganay returns to 185-pounds to take on reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. The former 'Contender Series' standout has experienced a great deal of success since his UFC departure and will be looking to extend his winning streak to seven consecutive wins, while 'The Human Cheat Code' will be looking to keep his unbeaten record intact.

According to FanDuel, the oddsmakers have Eblen listed as a fairly heavy favorite at -450 and Kasanganay as a +310 underdog. Based on the odds, a $20 wager on the Bellator middleweight champion will result in a total payout of only $24.44, while the same $20 wager on the PFL light heavyweight champion will result in a total payout of $82.

In the main event, 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira will clash with reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, with the winner earning a fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The oddsmakers have been split on this bout, which is somewhat of a surprise considering the odds of some of the other bouts on the card.

The oddsmakers on FanDuel currently have the Brazilian listed as a slight -134 favorite, while 'Darth,' whose heavyweight championship reign has lasted five years, is currently listed as a +104 underdog. The odds will likely see plenty of bettors, including the bout on their respective tickets due to the potential return.

Based on the odds for the heavyweight clash, a $20 wager on Ferreira to win will result in a total payout of $34.93, and that same wager on Bader to win will result in a total payout of $40.80.