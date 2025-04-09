PFL World Tournament 2: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The PFL World Tournament 2 fight card is set to be headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Leandro Higo and Josh Rettinghouse. The bantamweight tournament's first round match between Higo and Rettinghouse is considered to be a pivotal fight for both.

The event was initially expected to be headlined by a women's flyweight showdown between Taila Santos and Juliana Velasquez, but Santos' injury-induced withdrawal led to a card reshuffling. Magomed Magomedov was originally set to fight Leandro Higo. Nevertheless, the PFL ultimately booked Higo to take on Rettinghouse.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Rettinghouse indicated that he'd like to continue his MMA career, provided he keeps winning. However, a loss could potentially result in his retirement. The former TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) competitor suggested that he'd agreed with his wife that he'd likely retire if he loses:

“I keep telling her if I lose, I’m basically done ... I don’t think really feel like I can afford a loss at this point in my career, and so, you know, as long as I keep winning, we’ll see what happens.” [H/T MMA Junkie]

The PFL World Tournament 2 card also boasts various other intriguing matchups, all being contested either in the men's bantamweight or women's flyweight divisions.

What time is PFL World Tournament 2?

For fans in the United States of America, the PFL event's prelims are set to commence at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Friday, April 11, 2025. The main card is set to commence at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the prelims start at 1:30 am BST on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The main card starts at 4 am BST.

The PFL event's prelims and main card's timings are as follows:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT (April 11) 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT (April 11) U.K. 1:30 am BST (April 12) 4 am BST (April 12) U.A.E. 4:30 am GST (April 12) 7 am GST (April 12) India 6 am IST (April 12) 8:30 am IST (April 12) Brazil 9:30 pm BRT (April 11) 12 am BRT (April 12) Australia 10:30 am AEST (April 12) 1 pm AEST (April 12)

How to watch PFL World Tournament 2?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the PFL event's prelims live on ESPN+ and the main card live on ESPN+ and ESPN 2. Meanwhile, viewers in Canada and Europe can watch the fights live on DAZN.

PFL World Tournament 2 venue

The PFL event, headlined by Leandro Higo and Josh Rettinghouse, is booked to transpire at the Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida, U.S.A.

PFL World Tournament 2 fight card

The fight card is subject to change. Per the latest listings, the PFL World Tournament 2 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse (bantamweight tournament first round bout)

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne (women's flyweight tournament first round bout)

Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez (bantamweight tournament first round bout)

Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell (bantamweight tournament first round bout)

Preliminary card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova (women's flyweight tournament first round bout)

Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley (bantamweight tournament first round bout)

Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop (women's flyweight tournament first round bout)

Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova (women's flyweight tournament first round bout)

Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Ndregjoni (bantamweight alternate bout)

