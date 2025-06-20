PFL World Tournament 6: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee: Live round-by-round updates

Kevin Lee is diving straight into deep waters as he headlines PFL World Tournament 6 against 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov in Wichita on June 20. With Jay-Jay Wilson out due to injury, Lee secured a golden second chance as the official alternate, stepping into the high-stakes clash.

Rabadanov enters the fight as the clear favorite. The Russian fighter has looked untouchable and thrives in grinding high-pressure fights. However, Lee holds the experience of fighting on big cards in his arsenal.

He’s a former UFC interim lightweight title challenger with solid wrestling and the potential of explosive bursts that can change a fight instantly. The question is whether Lee, who hasn't fought in a tournament format before, can handle the pace Rabadanov has mastered across two rounds already.

Trending

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated flyweight prospect Elora Dana faces her toughest test yet in veteran Liz Carmouche. At bantamweight, Jake Hadley takes on Marcirley Alves in what promises to be a high-volume clash.

The winners on June 20 punch their ticket to the PFL Finals in August. To catch the live coverage, tune in on Friday, June 20 at 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S., or DAZN in Europe and Canada.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee clash:

Round 1

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

