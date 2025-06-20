  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • PFL World Tournament 6: Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana: Live round-by-round updates

PFL World Tournament 6: Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jun 20, 2025 01:00 GMT
Elora Dana (left) takes on Liz Carmouche (right) next. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Elora Dana (left) takes on Liz Carmouche (right) next. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Liz Carmouche meets rising Brazilian star Elora Dana on June 20 in a high-stakes clash. This semifinal is a classic clash of experience versus momentum.

Carmouche has wins over the best names in the game and knows exactly what it takes to dominate a three-rounder. She carries solid wrestling skills, dangerous top control, and a suffocating pressure that breaks fighters. After bouncing back strong with a dominant win over Ilara Joanne, Carmouche is aiming to make another run to the Finals this time to finish the job.

Dana, though, is the opposite of Carmouche. She's young, fast, and largely untested. She’s 8-0 with two titles already to her name and blew the doors off the quarterfinals with a first-round neck crank against Diana Avsaragova.

also-read-trending Trending

To catch the live coverage, tune in on Friday, June 20 at 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S., or on DAZN in Europe and Canada. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana clash:

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications