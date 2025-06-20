PFL World Tournament 6: Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana: Live round-by-round updates

Liz Carmouche meets rising Brazilian star Elora Dana on June 20 in a high-stakes clash. This semifinal is a classic clash of experience versus momentum.

Carmouche has wins over the best names in the game and knows exactly what it takes to dominate a three-rounder. She carries solid wrestling skills, dangerous top control, and a suffocating pressure that breaks fighters. After bouncing back strong with a dominant win over Ilara Joanne, Carmouche is aiming to make another run to the Finals this time to finish the job.

Dana, though, is the opposite of Carmouche. She's young, fast, and largely untested. She’s 8-0 with two titles already to her name and blew the doors off the quarterfinals with a first-round neck crank against Diana Avsaragova.

Trending

To catch the live coverage, tune in on Friday, June 20 at 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S., or on DAZN in Europe and Canada. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana clash:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.