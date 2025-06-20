PFL World Tournament 6: Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana: Live round-by-round updates

Liz Carmouche meets rising Brazilian star Elora Dana on June 20 in a high-stakes clash. This semifinal is a classic clash of experience versus momentum.
Carmouche has wins over the best names in the game and knows exactly what it takes to dominate a three-rounder. She carries solid wrestling skills, dangerous top control, and a suffocating pressure that breaks fighters. After bouncing back strong with a dominant win over Ilara Joanne, Carmouche is aiming to make another run to the Finals this time to finish the job.
Dana, though, is the opposite of Carmouche. She's young, fast, and largely untested. She’s 8-0 with two titles already to her name and blew the doors off the quarterfinals with a first-round neck crank against Diana Avsaragova.
To catch the live coverage, tune in on Friday, June 20 at 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S., or on DAZN in Europe and Canada. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana clash:
Round 1