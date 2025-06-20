PFL World Tournament 6: Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan: Live round-by-round updates

Archie Colgan has made it look easy so far with eleven wins, zero losses, and barely a scratch on his record. But on June 20 at PFL 6, he enters unfamiliar territory against the most dangerous submission artist he’s ever faced.

His opponent, Mansour Barnaoui, is an experienced finisher with 15 submission wins, a former champion across multiple promotions, and a true globetrotter in the lightweight ranks. Barnaoui’s recent run proves he still has plenty of fight left.

He submitted Yusuke Yachi in the first round in early 2024 and tapped out Alfie Davis in November. Now, he gets his shot at redemption after his fight with Colgan was scrapped last month in Paris.

Trending

To catch the live coverage, tune in on Friday, June 20 at 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S., or DAZN in Europe and Canada. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan clash:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.