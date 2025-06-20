PFL World Tournament 6: Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan: Live round-by-round updates

Archie Colgan has made it look easy so far with eleven wins, zero losses, and barely a scratch on his record. But on June 20 at PFL 6, he enters unfamiliar territory against the most dangerous submission artist he’s ever faced.
His opponent, Mansour Barnaoui, is an experienced finisher with 15 submission wins, a former champion across multiple promotions, and a true globetrotter in the lightweight ranks. Barnaoui’s recent run proves he still has plenty of fight left.
He submitted Yusuke Yachi in the first round in early 2024 and tapped out Alfie Davis in November. Now, he gets his shot at redemption after his fight with Colgan was scrapped last month in Paris.
To catch the live coverage, tune in on Friday, June 20 at 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the U.S., or DAZN in Europe and Canada. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan clash:
