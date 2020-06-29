Phil Baroni calls Mike Perry a poor man's version of him

Phil Baroni comments on comparison with Mike Perry, says he would beat him.

Mike Perry's fighting style does bear resemblance to that of Phil Baroni's.

Phil Baroni

Phil Baroni was once a star in the world of MMA. Phil Baroni might today stand with a record of 16-19 but before going on long losing streaks towards the end of his career, he was a feared name. A veteran of Pride Fighting Championship, UFC, and Strikeforce, Phil Baroni made a name for himself because of his ability to knock out people.

Unsurprisingly Phil Baroni secured 11 of his 16 wins via knockout. He was an exciting fighter and easily commanded people's respect when he entered the cage given the kind of fights he delivered.

Phil Baroni had secured massive fights against Frank Shamrock, Evan Tanner, and more. Phil Baroni is a decorated name in the world of MMA and he apparently hasn't liked some recent comparisons. After Mike Perry secured a win over Mickey Gall, a tweet by MMA odd maker Joey Oddessa said that a prime Phil Baroni would beat Mike Perry.

Phil Baroni responded by saying that let alone his prime version, his current self could beat Mike Perry. He said that Perry was a poor man's version of him.

I’d KO him now he’s a very poor man’s version of me https://t.co/qHNRfhoGOn — phil baroni (@philbaroni) June 28, 2020

Phil Baroni and Mike Perry have similar styles

Mike Perry is known for his explosive reactions. It is expected that he will eventually respond to this tweet by Phil Baroni but so far he hasn't. Back in his prime, Phil Baroni was indeed a beast to be thrown up against. He was a man who didn't believe in holding back, much like what we see in the current version of Mike Perry.

Mike Perry has a similar style. He goes into a fight no holds barred and is known for doing unhinged things that always result in entertainment for fans. The comparison might be very valid given the two also tend to lose because of the raw game plan.